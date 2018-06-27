Major League Baseball notebook: Cubs' Bryant hits disabled list for first time

The Chicago Cubs placed star third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation.

Jun 20, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) is tagged out at home plate by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports

The DL stint is the first of Bryant’s career and is retroactive to Saturday. Bryant last played Friday.

Bryant is batting .280 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 66 games this season. The 26-year-old had never played fewer than 151 games in his three previous seasons in the majors entering this year.

The Cubs also placed right-hander Justin Hancock on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation and optioned right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. to Triple-A Iowa. In corresponding moves, Chicago recalled three players from Iowa — infielder David Bote and right-handers Luke Farrell and Dillon Maples.

—Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson will be re-evaluated in three weeks after suffering a setback with his calf injury while rehabbing in Florida, the team announced to reporters.

The setback occurred while Donaldson was taking ground balls. An MRI revealed an acute strain in Donaldson’s left calf. The 32-year-old has been on the DL as the result of calf tightness since June 1.

The DL stint is the second this season for Donaldson, who missed time earlier this year due to a right shoulder injury. Donaldson is batting just .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 36 games.

—Sandy Alderson revealed his cancer returned in April and he is undergoing chemotherapy.

Alderson said he would take an immediate leave of absence from his role as New York Mets general manager.

Alderson, 70, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. He replaced Omar Minaya as full-time general manager in 2010. Assistant general manager John Ricco will take over the decision-making role while Alderson is away from the team.

—Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

The Brewers’ leadoff hitter left Saturday’s game with the injury. He is batting .291 with eight home runs, 26 RBIs, 48 runs scored and 16 steals in his first season with the team.

Cain is replaced on the 25-man roster by last year’s starting center fielder, Keon Broxton, who was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Broxton has yet to play in the majors this season.

—Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left ankle, which he suffered while running the bases on Saturday.

Bundy tested the injury on flat ground Monday, but felt pain when landing on the foot in his pitching motion. The 25-year-old is 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA in 16 starts this season.

He rolled the ankle while rounding third base in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves, but stayed in the game, retreating to third. He scored later in the inning and pitched another 2 1/3 innings while batting once more before he was pulled, earning the win in a 7-5 result.

—The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation prior to their game against the Los Angeles Angels. The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Boston recalled right-hander Justin Haley from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move.

Wright is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances (four starts) for the Red Sox this season. The 33-year-old knuckleballer made just five starts in 2017 before undergoing season-ending surgery on the left knee.

—The Minnesota Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester prior to their game against the Chicago White Sox.

Cave fills the roster opening created when Minnesota optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Rochester after Sunday’s game.

Cave, 25, has played in seven games for the Twins this season, going 4-for-19 with two homers and five RBIs.

