Major League Baseball notebook: Giants' Belt recovering from emergency appendectomy

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is expected to return home Saturday after undergoing an emergency appendectomy Friday night, according to multiple reports.

Belt, 30, was pulled from Friday’s game in the second inning after not feeling well. He was taken to a nearby hospital in San Francisco, where doctors determined surgery was necessary. His teammates were not aware of the procedure until after the game.

“I knew his stomach was bothering him, but I just found out,” second baseman Joe Panik said to the Giants’ official website. “You just hope for the best, because you never want to see somebody go through something like that.”

The Giants have not stated how long Belt will be out. He is hitting .307 with a team-high 11 home runs and 31 RBIs.

—The Boston Red Sox placed second baseman Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list because of inflammation in his left knee.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday for Pedroia, who started the year on the disabled list after undergoing left knee surgery at the end of last season. Pedroia rejoined the team last week and went 1-for-11 with two walks and a run scored before his latest setback.

The Red Sox had counted on Pedroia, 34, to be an everyday contributor upon returning to the club. They designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment to clear a spot for him on the active roster and now are forced to search elsewhere for depth.

—The Cleveland Indians signed veteran left-hander Oliver Perez to a big league contract and designated left-hander Jeff Beliveau for assignment.

Perez, 36, most recently pitched in the majors last season for the Washington Nationals. He is 69-86 with a 4.46 career ERA in 552 appearances (195 starts).

The Indians represent the eighth team for Perez, who has played for San Diego, Pittsburgh, the New York Mets, Seattle, Arizona, Houston and Washington. He spent the start of this season in the New York Yankees organization with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he was 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 games.

—The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Homer Bailey on the 10-day disabled list due to a knee injury, the team announced.

Bailey was demoted from the starting rotation earlier this week. He is 1-7 with a 6.68 ERA in 12 starts this season.

Bailey’s ERA is the worst in the National League among qualified starting pitchers. He has allowed 81 hits — including 15 homers — in 62 innings.

—The Los Angeles Angels placed slumping outfielder Kole Calhoun on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, the team announced.

The move was retroactive to June 1.

Calhoun is batting just .145 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 50 games this season. He finished May in a 2-for-34 funk.

—Former big league pitcher and longtime scout Bruce Kison passed away Friday night at age 68, the Baltimore Orioles announced.

Kison’s baseball career spanned nearly 50 years. He had a 15-year playing career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, California Angels and Boston Red Sox. He served as Orioles pitching coach in 1999 before spending the next 18 seasons as a scout for the team before retiring in December.

Kison made his debut with the Pirates in 1971 and won a World Series ring with the team in 1979, when he went 13-7 with a 3.19 ERA. He finished his career with a 115-88 record and a 3.66 ERA in 380 games (246 starts). He was 5-1 with a 1.98 ERA in 10 playoff appearances (four starts).

—Field Level Media