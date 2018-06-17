Major League Baseball notebook: Giants get back Belt, expect Longoria out 6-8 weeks

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria told reporters Saturday he’ll have surgery to repair a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left (non-throwing) hand and expects to miss six to eight weeks. He says the surgery will be performed on Tuesday.

Jun 11, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) connects for an RBI single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

“Hopefully soon after the All-Star break, I should be back,” Longoria said before Saturday’s game against the L.A. Dodgers. “It shouldn’t be too long before I can start the process of strengthening it. Once the incision heals, it’s pretty much pain tolerance.”

Longoria suffered the injury when he was hit on the top of the hand near the pinkie finger with an 89 mph fastball from Miami Marlins starter Dan Straily during the top of the fourth inning of Thursday’s game. He initially stayed in the contest but was replaced in the field in the bottom of the inning.

Longoria, 32, is batting .246 with 10 homers and a team-best 34 RBIs. The three-time All-Star was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in an offseason deal.

—Also before their game in Los Angeles, the Giants activated first baseman Brandon Belt from the 10-day disabled list.

Belt, 30, has not played since a scary incident June 1 in which left a game against the Philadelphia Phillies complaining that he did not feel well. He quickly was taken to a local hospital, where doctors performed an emergency appendectomy. Teammates did not learn until after the game that he had surgery.

Less than three weeks later, Belt is returning ahead of schedule. He could be a strong candidate for the National League All-Star team after hitting .307 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 53 games before his setback.

—Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco left in the second inning after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Minnesota Twins batter Joe Mauer.

The ball appeared to hit the right-hander near the elbow on his pitching arm. Carrasco immediately dropped his glove as manager Terry Francona and Indians trainers raced to the mound.

The Indians announced that Carrasco suffered a right forearm contusion and that he was being taken to a Cleveland hospital for X-rays.

—The Atlanta Braves placed right-hander Mike Foltynewicz on the 10-day disabled list with right triceps tightness.

Foltynewicz left Tuesday’s start against the New York after five innings and 73 pitches due to the tightness. The DL move is retroactive to Wednesday. Foltynewicz’s 2.16 ERA ranks third in the National League. He is 5-4 and holding opposing batters to a .199 average in 14 starts.

Atlanta activated right-hander Julio Teheran (thumb) in a corresponding move. Teheran will start Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres, his first appearance since June 4. He is 4-4 with a 4.31 ERA in 13 starts.

—Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Soler will be sidelined at least six weeks due to a broken left foot he suffered in Friday’s loss to the Houston Astros.

Doctors have decided against surgery for now following a CT scan. The 26-year-old will be re-evaluated in 10 days to determine the type of treatment required.

Soler fractured the first metatarsal on his foot, near the big toe, when he stumbled out of the batter’s box after hitting a ground ball during Friday’s game. Soler fell to the ground in pain and later limped to the dugout. Soler, who is batting .265 with nine homers and 28 RBIs, is expected to be placed on the disabled list prior to Sunday’s game against the Astros.

—Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, out since June 5 with a sprained ankle, was activated from the 10-day DL before his team’s game in Oakland. He was 0-for-4 from the second spot in the lineup as his club lost 6-4.

He excelled at the plate prior to the injury, hitting .330 with four home runs, 34 RBIs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The Angels also selected the contract of left-hander John Lamb and handed him the ball for his first big league start since 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds. Lamb gave up two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out five in five innings but did not factor into the decision.

To clear space on the roster for the moves, the team optioned infielder Nolan Fontana to Triple-A Salt Lake and designated right-hander Oliver Drake for assignment. Los Angeles also scratched outfielder Justin Upton because of lower-back stiffness.

—The Oakland Athletics placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the 10-day disabled list because of a right thumb contusion.

Chapman, 25, is hitting .250 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 69 games this season. He had played in 149 consecutive games before the injury.

The A’s recalled infielder Franklin Barreto and right-hander Josh Lucas from Triple-A Nashville. The team optioned right-hander Carlos Ramirez to Nashville in addition to placing Chapman on the disabled list.

—The New York Yankees acquired minor league infielder Wendell Rijo from the Milwaukee Brewers as the player to be named in a deal that sent Erik Kratz to Milwaukee last month.

Rijo, 22, will be assigned to the Single-A Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees said. He hit .200 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 32 games for Double-A Biloxi this season.

—Field Level Media