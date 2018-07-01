Major League Baseball notebook: Indians' Salazar to have exploratory shoulder surgery

Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar will undergo exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his injured right shoulder, the team announced Saturday.

File photo: Jul 19, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals base runner Kendrys Morales (25) scores a run on a wild pitch past Cleveland Indians pitcher Danny Salazar (31) during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Salazar, 28, has not pitched this season as he has dealt with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. He received two separate injections in his shoulder in May but has not progressed well from the injury, prompting the decision for exploratory surgery.

Arm injuries have plagued Salazar during his career. He underwent Tommy John surgery as a minor league pitcher in 2010, and he was shut down for much of the second half of the 2016 season because of elbow, shoulder and forearm injuries.

In 108 games (104 starts), Salazar is 38-33 with a 3.82 ERA. He enjoyed a career-best season in 2015 as he went 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA. He struck out 195 batters in 185 innings.

—Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario and Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. both left Saturday afternoon’s game at Wrigley Field in the fifth inning with ailments.

Rosario, who hit his 18th home run in the top half of the fifth inning, walked gingerly off the field with one out in the bottom half of the inning with what was later announced as a “heat-related illness.” The temperature at game time was 95 degrees with a heat index of 109.

Almora, who was 3-for-3 to increase his average to .332 before departing, grabbed his right hamstring while running to first base on a bloop single down the left field line to drive in David Bote. Pitcher Mike Montgomery then came off the bench to pinch run after Almora jogged to second on a Jason Heyward RBI single.

—Baltimore Orioles right-handed reliever Darren O’Day will have surgery to repair an injured left hamstring and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced before its game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 35-year-old, who was moved from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Friday, sustained the injury in an attempt to field a bunt during a relief outing Tuesday night. He is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 appearances this season.

Manager Buck Showalter said O’Day would need six months to recover. He added that rehabbing the injury would take less time, but that surgery “gives you a lot better chance of it not being an issue again.”

—The Los Angeles Angels announced that left-hander John Lamb will require Tommy John surgery after an MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Lamb lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his Tuesday start against the Boston Red Sox, when he allowed five runs (three earned) and six hits. He was placed on the disabled list the following day.

The Angels also announced infielder Zack Cozart will be sidelined six to eight months after having the labrum in his left shoulder repaired and right-hander Jake Jewell will need approximately six months to recover from right ankle surgery. Also, Shohei Ohtani (elbow) took batting practice and participated in a simulated game on Saturday. The two-way player from Japan is currently shut down as a pitcher.

—The Colorado Rockies demoted right-hander Jon Gray to Triple-A Albuquerque in hopes he can regain his form.

Gray, who started the National League wild-card game for the Rockies last October, is 7-7 with a 5.77 ERA this season. He has allowed 108 hits — most in the NL — in 92 innings.

Gray was expected to be the club’s ace after going 10-4 with a 3.67 ERA last season. The 26-year-old does have 119 strikeouts but he has allowed five or more earned runs in seven of his 17 starts. He gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings in a no-decision against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

—The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera on the 10-day disabled list before their home game against the Detroit Tigers, the team announced.

Tepera, 30, is suffering from right elbow inflammation. He’s 5-3 with a 2.97 ERA and has six saves in 38 appearances this season.

Right-handed reliever Jake Petricka was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place. Petricka has a 5.40 ERA in nine games with Toronto this season. At Buffalo, he has a 0.90 ERA in 13 games, with a pair of saves.

—The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Wilmer Font on the 10-day disabled list after he suffered a right lat strain during Friday’s game against the Houston Astros. Font was removed after facing one batter in the sixth inning due to the injury.

Right-hander Hunter Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Wood, 24, made an appearance for the Rays on April 17 and gave up one run and four hits over 2 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

Meanwhile, right-hander Chris Archer (abdominal strain) could make a rehab start at Class A Port Charlotte on Tuesday.

