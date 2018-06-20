Major League Baseball notebook: Kershaw to make rehab start Saturday

Clayton Kershaw will make a rehab start on Saturday before returning to the top of the starting rotation with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

May 31, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks into the dugout after striking out during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday before a doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field that Kershaw, who pitched a three-inning simulated game Monday, was in favor of the stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Since going on the disabled list with left biceps tendinitis on May 6, Kershaw has pitched just once, a five-inning outing on May 31 in which his back tightened up, sending him right back to the DL. That marked the 30-year-old’s fourth career DL stint caused by a back injury, including one in each of the last three seasons.

Kershaw is 1-4 with a 2.76 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 11 walks in 49 innings pitched this year. His ERA would be his worst mark in a season since 2010, and the velocity on his fastball has been noticeably down this season.

—San Francisco Giants closer Hunter Strickland blew a save and took the loss Monday night, and then the Giants lost Strickland for six to eight weeks when he punched a door in anger and broke his hand.

Strickland had surgery on the pinkie finger of his right hand, according to manager Bruce Bochy. The 29-year-old was placed on the 10-day disabled list, with right-hander Pierce Johnson recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding roster move.

Bochy, who has dealt with a string of pitching injuries during the season, wasn’t pleased to add Strickland to the list. Mark Melancon, who began the season on the DL with an elbow injury, isn’t ready to return to the closer role, Bochy said. Either Sam Dyson or Tony Watson will take Strickland’s place.

—The Milwaukee Brewers have given up on offseason addition Boone Logan, designating the left-hander for assignment to make room on the roster for rookie right-hander Freddy Peralta, who started the team’s game against Pittsburgh.

The Brewers signed Logan to a one-year contract this offseason that guaranteed $2.5 million. Milwaukee will pay the remainder of the 33-year-old’s salary unless it can find a trade partner for him in the next seven days.

Activated from the disabled list May 10 after suffering a triceps strain near the end of spring training, Logan posted a 5.91 ERA in 16 games. He has a 4.50 career ERA in 635 appearances. Peralta, 22, made his major league debut this season and has a 3.72 ERA in two starts.

—The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-hander reliever Greg Holland prior to their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Holland (right hip impingement) was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 26.

Right-hander Matt Bowman was placed on the DL. Bowman is dealing with blisters on his index and middle fingers of his throwing hand.

Holland, 32, was signed to be the club’s closer, but that job belongs to right-hander Bud Norris. Holland, who tied for a National League-best 41 saves with the Colorado Rockies in 2017, was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in 18 appearances prior to going on the DL.

—The Washington Nationals placed first baseman Matt Adams on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Saturday, due to a fractured left index finger, the team announced.

Adams, 29, suffered the injury while trying to bunt on Friday in a contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. He is hitting .275 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs in 57 games this season.

The Nationals also recalled Jefry Rodriguez from Double-A Harrisburg and optioned fellow right-hander Wander Suero to Triple-A Syracuse in maneuvering that opened up a roster spot for right-hander Kelvin Herrera, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals on Monday for three minor leaguers.

—A day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish to Wednesday.

The change in schedule was necessitated by Monday’s home game against the Los Angeles Dodgers being postponed due to the combination of rain and a problem with the lights at Wrigley Field.

Darvish is rehabbing from a right triceps injury that has sidelined him for four-plus weeks.

—The New York Mets placed outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right hip, retroactive to Monday. Right-hander Tim Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Bruce was scratched from the Mets’ original starting lineup against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. He played Sunday after missing three games with a sore back.

Hampered by the injuries, Bruce is hitting .212 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 62 games this season. The 31-year-old hasn’t homered since May 7. Peterson, 27, has a 2.08 ERA in three appearances for the Mets this season.

—The Baltimore Orioles designated veteran Pedro Alvarez for assignment, the team announced. Alvarez was batting just .180 with eight homers and 18 RBIs in 45 games. The Orioles have seven days to trade or release the 31-year-old.

Baltimore also recalled catcher Caleb Joseph and infielder Steve Wilkerson from Triple-A Norfolk. Joseph batted .182 in 24 games for the Orioles earlier this season.

Wilkerson is on a major league roster for the first time. He was batting .290 with three homers and nine RBIs in 16 games at Norfolk. Wilkerson was suspended for the first 50 games of the season after testing positive for amphetamine.

—Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has overtaken Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts as MLB’s top All-Star vote-getter, according to the second update of American League voting.

Altuve (1,572,101) narrowly eclipsed Betts (1,568,417). Topping the National League is Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (1,433,140), who narrowly leads Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (1,323,292) for third in MLB. The NL update was released Monday.

By position, only one leader in the AL has changed since last week, with Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos (678,159) overtaking the New York Yankees’ Gary Sanchez (618,899) by about 60,000 votes after trailing him by about 15,000 a week ago. Each of the other seven positions remain the same at the top, including all three outfielders: Betts in first, Trout in second and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (1,061,370) in third.

—The Boston Red Sox called up left-handed reliever Robby Scott and optioned righty reliever Justin Haley to Triple-A Pawtucket, the team announced.

Scott, 28, posted a 3.24 ERA between 2016 and 2017 with the Red Sox, his first two years in the majors, but he has yet to appear for them this season. He held lefties to a batting average of .141 during that span.

Haley, who turned 27 on Saturday, has pitched once for Boston this year, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk in two innings last Wednesday. He had a 6.00 ERA over 18 innings with the Minnesota Twins in 2017, his first year in the majors.

