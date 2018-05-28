Major League Baseball notebook: Kershaw to return Thursday; Acuna gets hurt

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will return to the rotation on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday.

May 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the national anthem before the start of the Dodgers game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t really have a number (of pitches), but I think he’s fine to go deep depending on how he’s throwing,” Roberts said.

Kershaw made his last start May 1 before going on the disabled list due to biceps tendinitis.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw a four-inning simulated game Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw is 1-4 this season with a 2.86 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 44 innings.

—Atlanta rookie outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left the Braves’ game against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning after his left leg buckled while running out an infield single.

Acuna hit a hard grounder to Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who did not gather to throw quickly enough, and the speedy Acuna stretched to touch first safely. Two steps later, his left leg buckled and he flipped head over heels and landed on his lower back.

The 20-year-old appeared to be in significant pain and remained down while attended to by trainers before limping off the field under his own power. He was replaced by Preston Tucker. The team later announced that Acuna left the game due to knee and lower back pain.

—The San Diego Padres acquired right-hander Phil Hughes, cash and the 74th overall pick in the 2018 draft from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for catcher Janigson Villalobos.

The Twins designated Hughes for assignment on May 22. Hughes, who is owed roughly $22.5 million on the remainder of his contract that expires after next season, had a 6.75 ERA in seven games (two starts) after beginning the year on the 10-day disabled list because of an oblique strain.

Villalobos, 21, will report to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Twins. He has yet to appear in a game this season after hitting .275 in 27 games with the rookie-level Arizona League Padres in 2017.

—The Mets sent struggling reliever AJ Ramos back to New York to be evaluated after the right-hander reported feeling tightness Saturday during the team’s 17-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ramos allowed three runs on three hits while recording just two outs against the Brewers, and he has allowed eight runs in his past 4 2/3 innings. He walked consecutive batters on Friday night, including bouncing a fastball into the dirt to force in the winning run.

“He’s struggling throwing the ball where he (wants) to, that’s the first sign something’s going on with somebody,” Mets general manager Mickey Callaway said. “We were wondering if that might be the case.”

—Field Level Media