Major League Baseball notebook: Los Angeles Dodgers' Kershaw returns from

Clayton Kershaw returned to the mound Thursday for the first time since May 1 after the Los Angeles Dodgers activated their left-handed ace from the 10-day disabled list.

May 31, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Kershaw, who had been sidelined due to left biceps tendinitis, started against the Philadelphia Phillies and threw five innings of one-run ball. He wasn’t involved in the decision.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner is just 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA over seven previous starts this season.

—The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day disabled list due to a fractured jaw.

The move is retroactive to May 30. Hoskins was set to see a specialist in Philadelphia on Thursday to determine whether he needs surgery. A CT scan revealed he fractured his jaw when he fouled a pitch off his face Monday.

Despite the injury, Hoskins slugged a double as a pinch hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

—The Texas Rangers activated third baseman Adrian Beltre from the 10-day disabled list, optioning first baseman/outfielder Ryan Rua to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.

Beltre served as designated hitter and batted fourth against the Seattle Mariners after missing the previous 16 games with a left hamstring strain.

Beltre aggravated the hamstring injury against the Houston Astros on May 13 — his fifth game back in the lineup after missing 12 contests with a previous left hamstring strain.

—Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis was activated from the disabled list, going 1-for-3 with a double in his return.

Davis was placed on the DL on May 23 (retroactive to May 21) with a strained right groin muscle. He leads the majors in home runs the past three seasons with 98.

After Davis stated Tuesday that he was “100 percent” following an intense pregame workout including batting practice. The initial prognosis was Davis could miss up to three weeks.

—The Cleveland Indians recalled prized prospect Shane Bieber to start and make his major league debut against the Minnesota Twins on his birthday.

Bieber, a former college star at UC Santa Barbara, soared through the minor leagues. The right-hander tossed a seven-inning no-hitter for Triple-A Columbus against Gwinnett in his last minor league start.

Bieber, who turned 23 on Thursday, was 5-1 with a 1.10 ERA in 10 starts between Columbus and Double-A Akron this season. He is rated Cleveland’s third-best prospect by mlb.com.

—St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes is back on the disabled list just one day after pitching in the majors for the first time in 20 months.

Reyes sustained what was termed a “significant” right lat strain while pitching against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

“It is not going to be a couple starts,” St. Louis general manager Michael Girsch told reporters. “It’s going to be more than a few starts. We don’t have all the information yet, so we don’t know beyond that how long it’s going to be. But it is not a minor injury, and we’re gathering more information.”

—The Washington Nationals activated right-handed reliever Ryan Madson from the 10-day disabled list prior to their game against the Atlanta Braves.

Madson missed 12 games with a pectoral strain after last pitching on May 13, a game in which he picked up his first win of the season while tossing 1 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was given the option of taking a rehab stint in the minors but opted to return to the Nationals right away.

—Los Angeles Angels right-hander Blake Wood had surgery Wednesday to repair the original ulnar collateral ligament graft in his right elbow, the team announced Thursday.

Wood missed all of the 2012 season and some of 2013 after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn right UCL, which is when the graft was put in place. According to the team, Wednesday’s repair was successful, and a typical recovery timetable is 12 to 14 months.

Wood sought a second opinion last week after an MRI revealed damage to the UCL in his throwing elbow. The MRI came about a month after he went on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow posterior impingement and a week after he started a rehab assignment with high Class-A Inland Empire.

—Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang will begin a rehab assignment with high Class-A Bradenton on Friday as he looks to return to the majors for the first time since 2016.

Kang, 31, was granted a work visa to re-enter the United States last month. He rejoined the Pirates’ organization after missing the entire 2017 season following his third DUI arrest in South Korea in December 2016.

Kang received an eight-month suspended prison sentence last year for the offense.

—The Minnesota Twins recalled right-hander Tyler Duffey from Triple-A Rochester, the team announced. Right-hander Aaron Slegers was optioned to Rochester in a corresponding move.

Duffey pitched in three games for the Twins in April and went 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA. He is 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Rochester.

Slegers was sent down one day after giving up two runs in 5 1/3 innings of relief against the Kansas City Royals in his first big league outing of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.27 ERA in nine starts for Rochester.

—Field Level Media