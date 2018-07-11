Major League Baseball notebook: Mariners' Hernandez lands on disabled list

The Seattle Mariners placed right-hander Felix Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to lower back stiffness.

The DL stint is retroactive to July 8. Seattle also optioned outfielder John Andreoli to Triple-A Tacoma, recalling infielder Gordon Beckham and right-hander Nick Rumbelow in corresponding moves.

Hernandez, a 32-year-old former Cy Young Award winner, is 8-7 with a career-worst 5.13 ERA in 19 starts this year, allowing 108 hits in 105 1/3 innings.

Seattle starters have combined to post a 3.99 ERA this season, leaving the struggling longtime ace Hernandez as an outlier among the staff.

—The New York Yankees activated right-hander Masahiro Tanaka from the 10-day disabled list.

Tanaka took the mound against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night after missing a month with mild strains in both hamstrings. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters the 29-year-old would have a pitch count of roughly 85 to 90 on the night. Tanaka is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts with the Yankees this season.

The Yankees made room on the roster for Tanaka by optioning right-hander Luis Cessa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the conclusion of Monday’s doubleheader against Baltimore. Cessa pitched six shutout innings for the win in the Monday nightcap.

—The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right hamstring.

Outfielder Ryan LaMarre, claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Monday, was added to the active roster in a corresponding move.

The DL stint, retroactive to July 9, is the second for Garcia this season for a right hamstring strain. The 27-year-old missed nearly two months as the result of a similar injury in late April, returning June 22. On the season, Garcia is hitting .282 with nine homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games. He was a first-time All-Star last year, when he batted .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs in 136 games.

—The Houston Astros placed All-Star right-hander Gerrit Cole on the bereavement list and recalled outfielder Jake Marisnick from Triple-A Fresno, the team announced.

The Astros did not provide additional details about Cole. Players on the bereavement list cannot miss more than seven games but must miss a minimum of three.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, Cole pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 11 batters in a 2-0 loss to Oakland. The 27-year-old Cole is 9-2 on the season with a 2.57 ERA in 19 starts. He’s struck out 169 batters in 122 2/3 innings.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates activated right-hander Joe Musgrove from the 10-day disabled list to start the team’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Right-hander Alex McRae was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

Musgrove returns after a minimum-length stint on the DL caused by an infection in his right index finger. The 25-year-old is 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA in seven starts this season. He didn’t make his first start this season until May 25, missing time due to a muscle strain in his right shoulder.

