Major League Baseball notebook: MLB suspends Osuna 75 games

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna accepted a 75-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Friday in connection with an assault charge.

Aug 27, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) throws a pitch during the ninth inning in a game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays won 8-7. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The 23-year-old right-hander was arrested May 8 and charged with one count of assault in Toronto. The woman who was the alleged victim was not identified, and further details of the case weren’t announced. Osuna is due in court on July 9 and will plead not guilty to the charge, according to his lawyer.

Osuna would have had the right to appeal his suspension under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, but he waived that possibility, according to a press release from MLB. The suspension was backdated to May 8 and will run through Aug. 4. Based on his $5.3 million salary for this year, the 75-game suspension will cost Osuna approximately $2.45 million.

The league initially placed Osuna on administrative leave, during which he was paid but could not play, on May 8. The administrative leave subsequently was extended at least four times as MLB investigated the alleged incident.

—Los Angeles ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday night’s game against the New York Mets, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced. Kershaw will oppose Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, who leads the majors with a 1.51 ERA entering Friday.

Kershaw, who is returning from a back injury, was initially scheduled to make a rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, Kershaw lobbied to skip the minor league assignment and expected rain for the contest in Omaha, Neb., helping lead to the decision to have the three-time Cy Young Award winner start against the Mets.

Kershaw had made just one big league start since May 1. He went on the DL with biceps tendinitis and returned on May 31, then left after five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies due to a strained lower back. That led to the 30-year-old’s fourth career DL stint caused by a back injury, including one in each of the past three seasons.

—The Dodgers activated veteran infielder Chase Utley prior to the team’s game against the Mets, with infielder Kyle Farmer optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Utley had been on the disabled list since May 30 due to a sprained left thumb. He was batting .216 with one homer and 14 RBIs in 45 games this season before getting hurt.

Farmer, 27, had a .238 batting average with no homers and eight RBIs in 32 games for the Dodgers.

—The Oakland Athletics reinstated outfielder Matt Joyce from the 10-day disabled list prior to the team’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Joyce had been out since June 3 due to a lumbar strain in his lower back. Joyce, 33, was batting just .196 with seven homers and 13 RBIs in 55 games prior to the injury.

Oakland demoted outfielder Jake Smolinski to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Smolinski, 29, hit .128 with no homers and two RBIs in 19 games with the A’s this season.

—The White Sox activated outfielders Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia from the disabled list ahead of their home doubleheader against the Athletics.

Avisail Garcia went on the DL on April 24 with a strained right hamstring; Leury Garcia had been on the DL since May 24 with a sprained knee. In rehab assignments for Triple-A Charlotte, Avisail Garcia hit .360 with three doubles and three home runs in seven games while Leury Garcia hit .429 with three doubles in four games.

Infielder Jose Rondon was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding move. Outfielder Trayce Thompson, batting just .116 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 51 games, was designated for assignment.

—Field Level Media