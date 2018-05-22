Major League Baseball notebook: Nationals promote Tim Collins

Tim Collins’ long road back to the major leagues reached its end when he was promoted by the Washington Nationals.

Oct 28, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Tim Collins (55) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco Giants during game six of the 2014 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-foot-7 Collins, a former setup man for the Kansas City Royals, last pitched in the majors in 2014 and didn’t play at all in 2015 and 2016 while recovering from multiple Tommy John surgeries. He underwent the first in March of 2015 before an MRI around the same time a year later revealed he would need a second.

Collins, 28, had a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse this season. His promotion comes a day after the Nationals placed right-handed reliever Ryan Madson on the 10-day disabled list with a pectoral muscle strain. To make room for Collins on the 40-man roster, the Nationals transferred veteran utility man Howie Kendrick to the 60-day disabled list.

— Major League Baseball on Monday extended Toronto closer Roberto Osuna’s administrative leave seven additional days as it continues to investigate an assault charge against the Blue Jays pitcher.

In a tweet by its communications department, the league announced Osuna’s leave is extended through May 28, the second such extension thus far during its investigation. The leave means that Osuna will continue to collect on his $5.3 million salary but cannot play.

Osuna, 23, was originally placed on leave on May 8 after he was charged with assaulting a woman, according to Toronto police. Further details of the alleged incident were not released for the protection of the woman’s identity. Osuna is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

Osuna has a 2.93 ERA and nine saves in 15 appearances this season. He was an All-Star last year, when he saved 39 games in 66 appearances.

—The Texas Rangers recalled right-handed reliever Matt Bush from Triple-A Round Rock and designated right-hander Kevin Jepsen for assignment.

Bush, 32, posted a 3.97 ERA in 13 appearances (three starts) this season before being optioned last month to Round Rock, where he allowed two runs and nine hits across nine innings while striking out 14.

The former No. 1 overall pick posted a 3.08 ERA in 114 innings across 115 appearances during the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Rangers.

—Jerad Eickhoff’s return to the Philadelphia Phillies suffered a setback on Sunday when the right-hander experienced numbness in the fingertips of his pitching hand during a rehab start.

Eickhoff left the contest after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in three innings. He has yet to pitch in the majors this year due to a right lat strain suffered in spring training.

The “twinge” of numbness Eickhoff felt, as described by manager Gabe Kapler, is similar to the nerve irritation issues the 27-year-old dealt with last year that prematurely ended his season. Sunday’s outing was Eickhoff’s second in the minors, and he was expected to be activated after one more. Eickhoff posted a 4.71 ERA in 24 starts last season.

—Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson returned from the disabled list to start the team’s home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Anderson has been out since missing a May 12 start against the Colorado Rockies with what was described as flu-like symptoms.

Anderson, 30, is 3-3 with a 3.97 ERA in eight starts this season. He posted a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts during a breakout 2016.

—In need of a relief pitcher but with Tommy Kahnle not quite ready to go, the New York Yankees called up reliever Giovanny Gallegos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

To make room on the roster, the Yankees optioned outfielder Clint Frazier down to Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday.

Kahnle went on the disabled list on April 17 with right shoulder tendinitis. He has been throwing in Tampa, Fla., site of the Yankees’ spring training facilities.

—Field Level Media