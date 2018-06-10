Major League Baseball notebook: Strasburg heads to DL with shoulder inflammation

The Washington Nationals will place Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day disabled list after an MRI confirmed that the right-hander has inflammation in his pitching shoulder, manager Dave Martinez said Saturday.

Jun 8, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The MRI did not show any structural damage. Martinez did not say how long Strasburg will be sidelined.

Strasburg, 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 starts this season, left the Nationals’ 9-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants after two innings Friday due to tightness in his shoulder.

Strasburg threw 35 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits, including a homer and two doubles, with two strikeouts before leaving. It was his first time this season pitching fewer than five innings.

—New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka went on the 10-day disabled list with mild strains in both hamstrings.

Tanaka suffered the injuries while scoring the tying run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning Friday night against the New York Mets. He left the game at that point.

Tanaka is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts this season. Infielder Ronald Torreyes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Torreyes batted .339 in 62 at-bats for the Yankees earlier this season.

—The Philadelphia Phillies activated outfielder Rhys Hoskins from the 10-day disabled list, and he had two hits, including a three-run home run, in the Phillies’ 12-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers .

Hoskins had been on the DL since May 30 with a fractured jaw from fouling a pitch from hard-throwing Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen off his face two days earlier. His home run was his seventh of the season and gives him 31 RBIs.

Outfielder Dylan Cozens, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Hoskins’ roster spot, was placed on the 10-day DL in a corresponding move. Cozens, 24, went 2-for-9, though he did slug a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

—The Nationals activated outfielder Adam Eaton from the 60-day disabled list, and the right-fielder had a single and scored two runs out of the leadoff spot in the Nationals’ 7-5 win over the Giants.

Eaton, 29, is hitting .333 with two home runs and five RBIs in nine games this year. He played just 23 games in 2017 as a result of a torn ACL. Eaton told reporters on May 15 that he believed he would return from ankle surgery he underwent days earlier in six weeks.

The Nationals also optioned right-hander Wander Suero to Triple-A Syracuse and released outfielder Rafael Bautista.

—Nationals reliever Brandon Kintzler left the team’s game against the Giants with right forearm tightness and will have an MRI on Sunday, manager Dave Martinez announced.

Kintzler entered with one out in the eighth inning to protect a 7-5 Nationals lead and hit Gorkys Hernandez with his first pitch. After coaxing a flyout from Alen Hanson, the right-hander gave up a double to Buster Posey and was seen shaking his right arm. Kintzler threw six pitches before exiting.

The 33-year-old threw 17 pitches Friday night, allowing three runs on three hits while hitting a batter in a third of an inning, but Martinez said the issue first cropped up Saturday. Kintzler is 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA and two saves this season in 28 1/3 innings as the primary setup man for Doolittle.

—The Chicago White Sox activated left-hander Carlos Rodon, who has been sidelined since September, and he made the start against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He took the loss in Boston’s 4-2 victory.

Rodon was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 26, before the White Sox’s season opener. He was limited to just 12 starts last season due to injuries and underwent shoulder surgery in September. He went 2-5 with a 4.15 ERA. In three seasons, he’s 20-21 with a 3.95 ERA.

The White Sox also designated right-handed reliever Chris Beck for assignment. Beck had a 4.18 ERA in 14 appearances this season.

—The Baltimore Orioles activated right-handed reliever Darren O’Day from the 10-day disabled list and optioned lefty Tanner Scott to Triple-A Norfolk.

O’Day last pitched on May 4, five days before he went on the DL with a hyperextended right elbow.

The 35-year-old sidearmer has a 3.77 ERA with two saves and 18 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings this season, his seventh with the Orioles. In 11 major league seasons, O’Day has a career ERA of 2.56, including 2.39 during his time in Baltimore, and an All-Star appearance for the O’s in 2015.

—The Minnesota Twins recalled outfielder Jake Cave from Triple-A Rochester and sent right-hander Tyler Duffey to Rochester in a corresponding move.

The 25-year-old Cave, who made his major league debut in three games for the Twins in mid-May, was hitting .280 (52-for-186) with eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 25 RBIs for the Red Wings. He was 1-for-9 with the big club in his earlier stint, with two runs scored, a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Duffey, who was recalled recently, has pitched in seven games with the Twins, giving up eight runs in 11 1/3 innings (6.35 ERA) with a 1-1 record while giving up four home runs. The 27-year-old has pitched extensively in the majors over the past four seasons with a career record of 17-17 and a 5.33 ERA.

—The Oakland A’s recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt from Triple-A Nashville and optioned outfielder Nick Martini to Nashville in a corresponding move.

Bassitt, 29, who had UCL reconstruction surgery in May 2016, has yet to appear in a game for Oakland this season despite two previous stints with the big club. He has a 2-11 record and a 4.13 ERA across parts of three major league seasons. The right-hander was 2-3 with a 6.10 ERA over 10 games, including seven starts, with Nashville this season.

Martini went 0-for-9 in three games with Oakland in his major league debut. He is batting .299 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 51 games with the Sounds.

—Field Level Media