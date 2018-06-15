Major League Baseball notebook: Twins demote Sano to Class-A

The Minnesota Twins optioned slumping third baseman Miguel Sano to Class-A Fort Myers after Thursday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, manager Paul Molitor revealed during his postgame press conference.

Jun 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) fields a ground ball during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Sano, a 2017 All-Star, is batting just .203 with seven homers and 27 RBIs this season. He has struck out 66 times in 148 at-bats.

“We’re going to get him down there and give him an opportunity to try and get things back on track,” Molitor said.

Minnesota also optioned outfielder Jake Cave to Triple-A Rochester. The Twins said they would fill the two roster openings prior to Friday’s road game against the Cleveland Indians. First baseman Joe Mauer (neck/concussion) is currently on a minor league rehab stint and will likely be one of the two additions.

—San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria sustained a broken left hand during the team’s 6-3, 16-inning victory against the Miami Marlins, manager Bruce Bochy said in his postgame press conference.

Longoria was diagnosed with a fractured fifth metacarpal, an injury similar to the one that caused staff ace Madison Bumgarner to miss nearly 2 1/2 months. The Giants didn’t immediately have a timetable for how long Longoria would be sidelined.

Longoria was hit on the top of the hand near the pinkie finger with an 89 mph fastball from Marlins starter Dan Straily during the top of the fourth inning. He initially stayed in the contest but was replaced in the field in the bottom of the inning by Alen Hanson.

—The Washington Nationals named Mark D. Lerner their managing principal owner, transferring the role over from his father, Theodore N. Lerner.

Mark Lerner, 64, has served as one of the Nationals’ principal owners since the Lerner family purchased the team in July 2006. Major League Baseball approved his promotion at its quarterly ownership meeting in New York City.

“I always knew that someday my son, Mark, would take over my role as Managing Principal Owner,” said Ted Lerner, 92, in a statement. “That day has come. I look forward to watching him take the helm and help lead this team to a world championship.”

—The Oakland Athletics placed right-hander Trevor Cahill on the 10-day disabled list due to a strained right Achilles tendon.

The DL stint is Cahill’s second this season. The 30-year-old was sidelined 10 days by a right elbow impingement in May.

Cahill was scratched from his Saturday start against the Kansas City Royals as a result of the Achilles injury, which manager Bob Melvin termed as “not great” in speaking to reporters earlier this week. The team delayed making a roster move with Cahill in the hopes he would recover quickly.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks activated left-hander Jorge De La Rosa from the 10-day disabled list.

The Diamondbacks had optioned right-hander Silvino Bracho to Triple-A Reno following Wednesday’s game to create a roster vacancy.

De La Rosa had been out since June 2 due to right Achilles tendon bursitis. The 37-year-old has a 3.54 ERA in 27 games in his second straight season as a full-time reliever after primarily starting the previous nine years for the Colorado Rockies.

—The Cleveland Indians designated outfielder Melky Cabrera for assignment to make room for outfielder Brandon Guyer’s activation from the disabled list.

Cabrera, 33, hit .207 with 11 RBIs in his 17 games with Cleveland since signing a minor league contract with the team on May 1. He was called up to the Indians on May 20, when Guyer was first injured. Cabrera, a 14-year major league veteran, has a .285 career average.

Guyer returns after missing the team’s past 22 games with a cervical strain sustained in a collision with a fan while attempting to field a foul ball in Houston. The 32-year-old appeared in 12 rehab games between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, collecting four hits, including two home runs, in 44 at-bats (.091 average).

—Field Level Media