Major League Baseball notebook: Yankees phenom Torres hits disabled list

A right hip strain is forcing Gleyber Torres to the sideline for an extended stretch.

Jul 2, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) scores a run on wild pitch by Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ rookie second baseman came out of New York’s game against the Atlanta Braves after the fourth inning Wednesday. Following the game, the team announced that it was placing Torres on the disabled list effective Thursday.

The team was sending Torres for medical tests, so there was no immediate announcement of a timetable for his return.

The 21-year-old Venezuelan is batting .294 with a .350 on-base percentage, a .555 slugging percentage, 15 homers and 42 RBIs in 63 games this year, his first major league season. He made his debut April 22.

—Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was sporting a big bruise on his right triceps muscle with one thing on his mind: being in Thursday’s lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Freeman left the team’s game against the New York Yankees after being struck just above the elbow by CC Sabathia’s 91 mph sinker. He was hit by the pitch in the top of the third inning and left after the bottom of the frame.

Afterward, Freeman breathed a sigh of relief that the injury wasn’t serious. He said he would undergo treatment much of the night to reduce the swelling and that he didn’t undergo X-rays. Freeman, 28, is batting .308 with 16 homers and 56 RBIs this season.

—Washington Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde lasted just 25 pitches before being forced out of his start against the Boston Red Sox due to right shoulder stiffness.

An MRI showed no structural damage, and Fedde told reporters after the game he believes he’ll feel better after a few days of rest.

Jul 4, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) is hit by a pitch in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Fedde, 25, is 1-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts with the Nationals this season.

—The Nationals activated slugger Matt Adams from the disabled list prior to their game against the Red Sox, though he didn’t play in the contest.

To make room for Adams on the 25-man roster, the Nationals designated left-handed relief pitcher Tim Collins for assignment.

Adams, 29, sustained a broken index finger on his left hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 15. He is batting .275 with 13 home runs and 36 RBIs.

—Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire departed the team’s game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in the fourth inning due to the excessive heat in Chicago.

The temperature was 92 at first pitch, with a heat index of 102.

Bench coach Steve Liddle took over the managerial duties and told reporters after the contest that Gardenhire was feeling better. Gardenhire was examined by a doctor and cleared to fly home with the team to Detroit.

—Suitors for All-Star shortstop Manny Machado are lining up, but the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians are at the front of the queue.

According to MLB Network, the Diamondbacks are in “constant” contact with Baltimore Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette, and the Indians are not far behind.

Machado, who turns 26 on Friday, said he prefers to finish this season with the Orioles before his maiden voyage into free agency.

—Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre was scratched from Texas’ lineup against the Houston Astros due to an infected tooth, according to a team spokesman.

The late switch prompted the Rangers to install Rougned Odor as the second baseman and move Jurickson Profar to third.

The Rangers are hoping Beltre will be able to play Thursday against the Tigers in Detroit. Beltre, 39, is batting .309 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 55 games this season.

—The Los Angeles Angels activated right-hander Garrett Richards off the 10-day disabled list to start their afternoon game against the Seattle Mariners.

Richards, who had been sidelined since injuring his left hamstring during a start against the Mariners on June 13, got the win, throwing 5 1/3 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out eight and walking one. He improved to 5-4 with a 3.42 ERA in 15 starts this season.

The Angels also placed left-hander Tyler Skaggs (right adductor strain) and outfielder Chris Young (left hamstring strain) on the disabled list. Los Angeles recalled outfielder Jabari Blash and right-hander Deck McGuire from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned infielder Kaleb Cowart to the same affiliate.

—The Cubs recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa prior to their afternoon game against the Tigers.

Caratini worked two walks in three plate appearances serving as the first baseman before he was subbed out in the seventh inning.

In a corresponding move, struggling catcher Chris Gimenez was designated for assignment, leaving the team’s 40-man roster at 38 players.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-handed relievers Dylan Floro and Zach Neal and international signing bonus space from the Cincinnati Reds for righty prospects James Marinan and Aneurys Zabala.

The Dodgers’ bullpen ERA of 3.91 ranks 14th in the majors after it finished fourth (3.38) in the 2017 regular season.

—Field Level Media