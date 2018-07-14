Major League Baseball: Utley announces he'll retire after 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chase Utley is set to retire at the end of the 2018 season, he announced at a news conference Friday.

“I transitioned to a part-time player, something new for me but I took it in stride,” said Utley. “Also, a part-time strength coach, part-time pitching coach, occasionally part-time catching coach as well as a part-time general manager. The thing I’m having the most difficult time with is being a part-time dad. So that’s really the reason I’m shutting it down. I’m ready to be a full-time dad.”

Utley, 39, has played 16 seasons in the majors. He started his career with Philadelphia, where he made six All-Star teams. The Phillies traded him to the Dodgers in August 2015.

This season, Utley is batting .231 in 57 games for the Dodgers. He has one home run and 14 RBIs. For his career, Utley has a .276 batting average with 259 home runs and 1,025 RBIs.

—The Los Angeles Angels placed first baseman Albert Pujols on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation.

Pujols, 38, played all nine innings of Thursday night’s win over the Seattle Mariners, hitting two homers to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth all-time with 630 in his career. In his 18th season, Pujols is hitting .251 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs through 86 games.

In corresponding moves, the Angels recalled infielder Jose Fernandez and outfielder Jabari Blash from Triple-A Salt Lake, after optioning outfielder Michael Hermosillo to Salt Lake after Thursday night’s game.

—The New York Mets activated right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the 10-day disabled list to start against the Washington Nationals.

Syndergaard, who turns 26 next month, will make his first start in seven weeks. He was placed on the disabled list on May 26 with a strained ligament in his right index finger. He pitched in a rehab game Sunday for Class-A Brooklyn, scattering two hits and one run over five innings.

On the season, Syndergaard is 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts.

—The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list with lower back inflammation.

General manager Jerry Dipoto believes the injury is not serious, saying, “We don’t think it is a lingering issue.”

Paxton left Thursday’s start against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning after giving up three runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning while throwing 17 pitches. It’s his first trip to the DL this year, after he missed time last season with a strained left pectoral muscle and strained left forearm. Paxton, 29, is 8-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 20 starts this season

—Outfielder Andrew Benintendi was placed on the bereavement list by the Boston Red Sox.

Benintendi’s spot on the 25-man roster is being filled by first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Benintendi, 24, is batting .297 with 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, 68 runs scored and an .897 OPS in 91 games. He also leads the team with 17 steals and 49 walks.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Walker Buehler from the 10-day disabled list, optioning ambidextrous pitcher Pat Venditte to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

Buehler had been on the disabled list since June 29 with a right rib microfracture. The 23-year-old will pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a three-game series.

On the year, the rookie Buehler is 4-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 10 games (nine starts). He has struck out 54 batters in 52 1/3 innings.

—Cleveland Indians starter Corey Kluber and New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman were taken off the AL All-Star Game active roster.

Kluber will be replaced by Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell, while Chapman’s spot will be taken by Houston starter Charlie Morton. It is the first All-Star selection for both Snell and Morton.

Both Kluber and Chapman are dealing with knee pain.

