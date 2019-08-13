MLB notebook: 2020 schedule released

All 30 teams are set to open the 2020 season on March 26, according to the regular-season schedule released Monday by Major League Baseball.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 29, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Greg Holland (56) is taken out of the game by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

It could become the first time that every team plays on Opening Day since 1968. A full slate was on tap in 2018, but two games were postponed due to weather.

The Texas Rangers will play their first game at Globe Life Field on March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels. The new ballpark is set to be the seventh big-league stadium with a retractable roof.

The Miami Marlins will host the New York Mets for a three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from April 28-30. The Chicago Cubs and host St. Louis Cardinals will play two games at London’s Olympic Stadium from June 13-14.

—Right-handed relief pitcher Greg Holland could be on his way back to the Washington Nationals. The Nationals and Holland, released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, were working toward a contract, MLB.com reported.

Holland was designated for assignment after going 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA and 17 saves with the Diamondbacks this season.

In 21 1/3 innings with the Nationals to end the 2018 season, Holland was highly effective, going 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA.

—Yasiel Puig dropped the appeal of a three-game suspension levied for his involvement in a brawl during his final game with the Cincinnati Reds.

The now-Cleveland Indians outfielder, Puig began serving his suspension Monday as his club started a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Puig was a volatile participant in a benches-clearing incident between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30. The fracas began shortly after Puig was dealt to the Indians as part of a three-team trade that sent right-hander Trevor Bauer to the Reds.

—The Reds claimed shortstop Freddy Galvis off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Galvis was batting .267 with 18 homers and 54 RBIs in 116 games with the Blue Jays. He was viewed as expendable due to the arrival of promising 21-year-old shortstop Bo Bichette.

Galvis, 29, is making $4 million in base salary this season. He has a team option of $5.5 million for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.

—Field Level Media