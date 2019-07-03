MLB notebook: Angels mourn loss of Skaggs

At an emotional press conference Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, to discuss the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, team owner Arte Moreno said, “It’s like a punch in the heart. These kids are like family.”

FILE PHOTO: Jun 29, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Skaggs, 27, was found unresponsive in his hotel room Monday afternoon and pronounced dead, hours before the Angels and Texas Rangers were scheduled to play in Arlington, Texas.

“He was an exceptional young man with an entire life so full of promise yet to live,” Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. “For some reason that is incomprehensible to all of us, he lives on now only in our minds and in our hearts.”

The team returned to action Tuesday night against the Rangers after the Monday game was postponed. The Angels started wearing a black patch with Skaggs’ No. 45 stitched on their jerseys, and they will continue to do so the rest of the season.

—Just a couple of days after being selected to the All-Star Game for the first time, Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon said that injuries might prevent from playing in next week’s Midsummer Classic.

“It’s still not set in stone if I’m going yet,” Rendon told reporters. “I’ve got a lot of injuries or little ailments that I’m dealing with right now.”

Rendon wouldn’t offer details on his undisclosed injury but said it has bothered him for a while.

—The Colorado Rockies reinstated All-Star shortstop Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Story, 26, went on the IL on June 20 due to a right thumb strain.

—San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado was set to serve his one-game suspension against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night after losing his appeal, according to multiple reports.

Machado received the one-game ban for an incident with plate umpire Bill Welke on June 15 against the Rockies. Machado was ejected for vehemently arguing a called third strike but denied he made contact with Welke.

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association harshly criticized the lightness of the suspension when it was originally handed down, calling it “a slap in the face” and “a disgrace to the game.”

—The New York Yankees signed 16-year-old center fielder Jasson Dominguez, billed as the best Latin American prospect in years, to a deal that includes a $5.1 million bonus, ESPN reported.

Tuesday marked the opening of the international free agent signing period. Dominguez, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound prospect, is a switch hitter with speed and power and has been categorized as a five-tool player.

—The Yankees placed first baseman Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list due to an abdominal strain. Mike Ford was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill his spot.

Voit, 28, is batting .280 with a career-high 17 homers and 50 RBIs in 78 games this season. The move is retroactive to Sunday, meaning he could be activated when the Yankees return to action after the All-Star break.

—The Minnesota Twins reinstated left-hander Adalberto Mejia from the 60-day injured list.

He has not pitched for the Twins since April 30 due to a strained right calf. Mejia, 26, is 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA in 11 appearances out of the Minnesota bullpen this season.

—Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is no longer a candidate to be one of the eight participants in next week’s Home Run Derby, the team told the Dallas Morning News.

Gallo, who missed 22 games in June due to an oblique injury, discussed the situation with the Rangers and Major League Baseball before opting to pass due to the recent injury situation. He will play in the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland after making the American League team as a reserve.

—The Boston Red Sox promoted right-hander Trevor Kelley to the active roster and designated catcher Oscar Hernandez for assignment.

Kelley, 25, will make his major league debut when he takes the mound. The 2019 International League All-Star has a 5-2 record with four saves and a 0.96 ERA in 28 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket.

Hernandez, 25, was added to Boston’s 40-man roster on May 17 but did not appear in a major league game this season.

—Legendary Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will take the day off Thursday — his 81st birthday — marking the first time he won’t be behind the mic since 1989, the New York Post reported.

The Yankees begin a four-game series that day in St. Petersburg, Fla., and Sterling will be replaced by Ryan Ruocco of the YES Network and ESPN. Ruocco will work with Sterling’s broadcast partner, Suzyn Waldman, throughout the series.

