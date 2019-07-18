MLB notebook: Angels' Ramirez suspended for plunking Marisnick

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noe Ramirez was suspended for three games Wednesday and fined an undisclosed amount for hitting Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick with a pitch in Tuesday’s game.

July 16, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Noe Ramirez (24) throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Angels manager Brad Ausmus was suspended for one game and also fined an undisclosed amount, according to Major League Baseball chief baseball officer Joe Torre. Ausmus was set to serve his punishment Wednesday night when the Astros and Angels were to play again.

Ramirez will appeal his suspension, according to multiple media reports, delaying the possible penalty until after the process is complete.

—Former pitcher Ernie Broglio, known for being part of one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history, died of cancer at age 83 on Tuesday in San Jose, Calif., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The right-hander became part of baseball lore after being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Chicago Cubs in June 1964. He was the key piece that the Cardinals sent in a six-player deal that netted them a young player named Lou Brock.

Brock emerged with the Cardinals and was a six-time All-Star en route to being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He had 3,023 hits and 938 stolen bases in a stellar career that ended in 1979. Broglio went 7-19 with a 5.40 ERA in 2 1/2 seasons with the Cubs. He never pitched for another major league team.

—New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman said a report of him “one million percent” planning to opt out of the final two years of his contract is “completely false.”

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, citing sources, reported Wednesday that Chapman, 31, will enter free agency and forfeit the final two years and $30 million of the five-year, $86 million contract he signed in December 2016.

—The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list because of a right oblique strain.

Bruce sustained the injury in the third inning Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies replaced him on the roster by recalling outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

—Philadelphia Phillies reliever Hector Neris was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing near the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Neris was ejected, as was Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, who argued on Neris’ behalf. Neris denied he intended to hit Freese and will appeal the suspension. He can play until the matter is resolved.

—Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who leads American League rookies with 17 home runs, was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right ulnar nerve contusion.

The White Sox purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins from Triple-A Charlotte. Chicago also outrighted right-handed pitcher Juan Minaya to Charlotte after he had been designated for assignment on Saturday.

—The Cincinnati Reds placed relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias on the paternity list and called up catcher Juan Graterol from Triple-A Louisville.

—Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was placed on the 10-day injured list, one day after partially dislocating his left shoulder in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

Kansas City recalled infielder Humberto Arteaga from Triple-A Omaha to replace Mondesi. Also, right-hander Jake Newberry was optioned to Omaha to clear a roster spot for left-hander Mike Montgomery, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Monday in exchange for catcher Martin Maldonado.

—Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman exited the Athletics’ game against the visiting Seattle Mariners due to a left ankle injury. A’s manager Bob Melvin said after the contest that Chapman is day-to-day.

—Colorado Rockies All-Star outfielder David Dahl is considered day-to-day after he left Wednesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants with a left foot contusion.

—The Colorado Rockies transferred rookie infielder Brendan Rodgers to the 60-day injured list following his surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

—Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora doesn’t expect the discord between left-hander David Price and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley to disrupt the team’s locker room after the beef resurfaced.

Price tweeted Wednesday in response to comments made by Eckersley — a Red Sox TV analyst — to the Boston Globe in a story published Tuesday. The two initially clashed in 2017 over comments Eckersley made about one of Price’s teammates.

Slideshow (9 Images)

—Elijah “Pumpsie” Green, the first black player in Red Sox history, died at age 85.

Green entered as a pinch runner against the Chicago White Sox on July 21, 1959, to become the first black player to play in a game for Boston. He ended with a career batting average of .246 with 13 homers and 74 RBIs in 344 games for the Red Sox and the New York Mets.

—Field Level Media