MLB notebook: Angels reportedly mulled ten-year, $350 million extension for Trout

With Bryce Harper and Manny Machado recently signing deals worth $300 million and $330 million respectively, the price tag for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout figures to have gone up.

Mar 3, 2019; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) signs autographs for fans after he works out at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The two-time American League MVP has two seasons remaining on a six-year, $144.5 million deal but has not indicated whether he intends to remain with the team after 2020.

But The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the Angels recently have at least considered offering Trout a 10-year extension worth $350 million. Combined with the final two years of his existing contract, that would work out to 12 years and $416 million.

Trout grew up in the small town of Millville, N.J., located about 50 miles from Philadelphia, and is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles’ fan. Rumors of Trout having interest in playing for the Phillies someday gained momentum with Harper subtly lobbying for Trout to join him in Philadelphia when he becomes a free agent.

—Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said he felt good after a throwing session Sunday.

The 30-year-old has been limited this spring because of inflammation in his throwing shoulder, but he is expected to be ready for Opening Day against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 28. That schedule appears to be intact after Kershaw’s successful session.

Kershaw is entering his 12th season, all with the Dodgers. He has a lifetime record of 153-69 with a 2.39 ERA. He has 2,275 strikeouts in 2,096 1/3 innings.

—Texas Rangers right-hander Luke Farrell is expected to see a dentist and facial surgeon on Monday after having his jaw broken by a line drive during a spring training game on Saturday.

Farrell, 27, was struck by comebacker off the bat of San Francisco Giants prospect Jalen Miller during the ninth inning Saturday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Farrell fell to the ground, but walked off the field under his own power. Tests revealed a non-displaced fracture of the jaw, according to the Rangers. He was released from the hospital after a few hours, and the Dallas Morning News reported that he is expected to see a specialist Monday.

—Milwaukee Brewers reliever Bobby Wahl will likely miss the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced.

The hard-throwing right-hander suffered the injury during Friday’s spring training game against the Seattle Mariners. He limped off the field after giving up a sacrifice fly to Mitch Haniger and later underwent an MRI.

Brewers general manager David Stearns confirmed the severity of the injury on Sunday and said Wahl will seek a second opinion.

—The Texas Rangers have acquired outfielder Zack Granite in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, the team announced.

Mar 3, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with teammates after hitting two run home run in the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins received right-hander Xavier Moore and cash in return, and then Minnesota flipped Moore to the Baltimore Orioles for international signing bonus pool money.

Granite became expendable for the Twins after they signed Marwin Gonzalez, who has played more than 90 career games at five positions — shortstop, first base, left field, second base and third base.

—Field Level Media