MLB notebook: Arenado, Rockies expected to reach deal

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is reportedly requesting $30 million in arbitration, didn’t reach an agreement with the club on Friday, but there remains a possibility the two sides can avoid an arbitration hearing, ESPN reported.

The Rockies are offering $24 million, and ESPN reported the sides likely will settle in the $27 million range, above the $23 million that Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays settled on last year.

A four-time All-Star, Arenado made $17.75 million last season. He led the National League with 38 homers in 2018 and batted .297 with 110 RBIs.

Among the other players who didn’t agree to deals on Friday are right-hander Gerrit Cole and shortstop Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros. Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino and Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer also remained without contracts.

—Star outfielder Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $20 million deal to avoid salary arbitration, according to multiple reports.

Betts earned $10.5 million in 2018, according to Spotrac. Betts, 26, was the 2018 American League MVP and led the major leagues with a .346 batting average and a .640 slugging percentage. He had 32 home runs, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

He is a three-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner. Betts and the team will face arbitration in 2020 if they do not reach a long-term contract agreement.

—Free agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports.

LeMahieu, 30, batted .276 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs last season for the Colorado Rockies. The 15 homers were a career best.

LeMahieu won the National League batting title with a .348 average in 2016. He was a two-time All-Star and won three Gold Gloves during seven seasons with the Rockies.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired catcher Russell Martin from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers.

The Blue Jays sent Martin, who turns 36 next month, and cash to the Dodgers for right-hander Andrew Sopko and infielder Ronny Brito.

Canada’s Sportsnet estimated the Blue Jays will send the Dodgers $16 million to $18 million to defray the $20 million Martin is owed in 2019. A four-time All-Star, Martin signed a five-year, $82 million deal with the Blue Jays in November 2014.

—National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $17 million contract to avoid salary arbitration.

The 30-year-old deGrom went 10-9 with a microscopic 1.70 ERA in 32 starts last season. He struck out a career-best 269 in 217 innings while making $7.4 million. The right-hander also made history by winning the Cy Young Award with the fewest number of victories.

Rotation mate Noah Syndergaard also reached a deal, agreeing to a one-year, $6 million contract. The right-handed Syndergaard, 26, went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts last season while making $2,975,000.

—Major league home run leader Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics avoided arbitration when the slugger agreed to a one-year, $16.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Davis established career highs with 48 homers and 123 RBIs last season while making $10.5 million. His RBI total ranked second in the majors.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks avoided arbitration by reaching a one-year deal with left-hander Robbie Ray.

According to reports, Ray will receive $6.05 million this season. He went 6-2 in 24 starts last season with a 3.93 ERA and 165 strikeouts over 123 2/3 innings pitched.

Ray, 27, was a National League All-Star in 2017 when he went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA in 28 starts.

—Infielder Alex Bregman should be ready for Opening Day after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, the Houston Astros announced.

Bregman, 24, had the surgery to remove loose bodies from the elbow and is expected to be limited at spring training.

Playing primarily at third base, Bregman enjoyed a career year in 2018, hitting .286 with 31 home runs, 51 doubles, 105 runs and 103 RBIs. He also earned his first All-Star Game nod and took home MVP honors after hitting the game-winning home run.

—Field Level Media