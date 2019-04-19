MLB notebook: A's sign Davis through 2021

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis signed a contract extension Thursday that covers the 2020 and ‘21 seasons for a reported total of $33.5 million. Davis was scheduled to become a free agent in November.

Apr 11, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis (2) looks on in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Davis’ 143 home runs since the start of the start of the 2016 season are the most in baseball over that span — 19 more than second-place Giancarlo Stanton.

Davis, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2016 trade, has a league-leading 10 home runs in 77 at-bats this season. Home runs have become the 31-year-old’s niche, as Davis has produced three consecutive 40-plus homer seasons since joining the A’s.

—The Detroit Tigers placed left fielder Christin Stewart on the 10-day injured list due to a strained quadriceps muscle.

Stewart, 25, sustained the injury Tuesday while running the bases in the ninth inning of the Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but bruising and soreness limited his mobility.

Stewart is batting .222 with three homers and a team-high 13 RBIs through 16 games. The Tigers recalled infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon from Triple-A Toledo to fill the vacant roster spot.

—The Chicago White Sox placed starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, the club announced.

Giolito, 24, sustained the injury Wednesday during the third inning of his outing against the Kansas City Royals. He had thrown 2 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts to that point. Giolito is 2-1 with a 5.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts over four starts this season, his third with the White Sox.

The White Sox recalled outfielder Ryan Cordell and right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer from Triple-A Charlotte. They optioned struggling outfielder Daniel Palka to Charlotte after Wednesday’s game.

—Field Level Media