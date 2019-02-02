MLB notebook: Astros add LHP Miley

The Houston Astros signed free agent left-hander Wade Miley to a one-year contract, the team confirmed Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley (20) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2018 NLCS playoff baseball series at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The deal is worth $4.5 million and includes an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses, according to multiple reports.

Miley, 32, has pitched for five teams over the past five seasons and went 5-2 last year with the Milwaukee Brewers with a career-best 2.57 ERA in 16 starts. However, he missed almost three months during the 2018 season due to injuries, including two months on the disabled list with an oblique injury sustained in early May.

Overall, Miley is 71-76 with a 4.26 ERA in 216 games (212 starts). In addition to Milwaukee, he has pitched for Baltimore, Seattle, Boston and Arizona. He made his only All-Star Game appearance as a rookie for the Diamondbacks in 2012.

—Washington Nationals outfielder Michael A. Taylor lost in the first salary arbitration decision of the year.

Arbitrators Mark Burstein, James Darby and Matt Goldberg ruled in favor of the Nationals’ offer of $3.25 million. Taylor had requested $3.5 million.

The 27-year-old Taylor batted .227 with six homers, 28 RBIs and 24 stolen bases last season, when he made $2.5 million.

—The Texas Rangers signed right-hander Jason Hammel to a minor league contract and have reportedly agreed to a minor league pact with third baseman Matt Davidson.

The Rangers said Hammel received an invitation to spring training. The 36-year-old endured a rough season with the Kansas City Royals last season, when he went 4-14 with a 6.02 ERA in 39 appearances (18 starts).

The 27-year-old Davidson batted .228 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs in 123 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. The Rangers are expected to also look at Davidson as a pitcher after the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings — allowing one hit — in three appearances for Chicago in 2018.

—The Los Angeles Angels are expecting Albert Pujols to be ready for the start of spring training, general manager Billy Eppler told MLB.com.

Pujols underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee in late August. Angels position players are slated to report to camp in Tempe, Ariz., on Feb. 17.

Pujols, who turned 39 on Jan. 16, batted .245 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs in 117 games last season, his seventh campaign with the Angels.

—Field Level Media