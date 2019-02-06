MLB notebook: Astros' Correa wins arbitration case

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa won his arbitration case Tuesday and will make $5 million in 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 28, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano (22) is safe at second base with a stolen base as Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) attempts to apply a tag during the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros submitted a figure of $4.25 million, but arbitrators Elizabeth Neumeier, James Oldham and Gary Kendellen ruled in favor of Correa.

Correa earned $1 million last season when he posted career lows of 15 homers, 65 RBIs and a .239 batting average.

Correa, 24, revealed his victory on his Twitter account.

—Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham won his salary arbitration case and will make $4.1 million this season, according to MLB.com.

The Rays submitted $3.5 million, but arbitrators Margaret Brogan, Andrew Strongin and Gil Vernon ruled in favor of the Pham, 30.

Pham made $570,100 last season when he split the campaign between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Rays. He batted .275 with 21 homers and 63 RBIs in 137 games.

—TD Ameritrade founder and Chicago Cubs ownership patriarch Joe Ricketts apologized after racist comments and conspiracy theories from his email address surfaced in an online news report from Splinter News.

The article published Monday includes Joe Ricketts questioning the birthplace, religion and education of Chicagoan and former President Barack Obama, and other insensitive and derogatory comments.

Chairman Tom Ricketts of the Cubs issued a statement separating the team and its values from the comments. Joe Ricketts is not actively involved in the Cubs’ organization. One email published Monday includes the passage “Islam is a cult and not a religion.” In another, he reportedly wrote, “Muslims are naturally my enemy.”

—Outfielder Curtis Granderson, 38, signed a minor league contract to attend spring training with the Miami Marlins and compete for a spot on the 25-man roster.

According to multiple reports, Granderson would make $1.75 million if he makes the big league roster. The deal also includes incentives to push the value to $2 million for the 2019 season, Fancred’s Jon Heyman reported.

Granderson, who was a New York Yankees teammate of Marlins owner Derek Jeter, hit .242/.351/.431 with 13 home runs and 22 doubles in 403 plate appearances in 2018. He started the season with the Toronto Blue Jays and finished with the Milwaukee Brewers.

