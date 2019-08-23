MLB notebook: Astros deny reporter access to Verlander

The Houston Astros denied a Detroit Free Press reporter access to Justin Verlander after Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Aug 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) walks off the mound after recording a strikeout against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

An Astros spokesman told the newspaper that writer Anthony Fenech had been denied access at the pitcher’s request. Verlander refused to speak to the media with Fenech there, explaining Thursday on his Twitter feed that it was due to “unethical behavior in the past.”

“I reached out to the @freep multiple times before the game to notify them why and to give them an opportunity to have someone else there. Ironically they didn’t answer,” Verlander wrote.

Free Press editor Peter Bhatia said the newspaper will file a protest with the Astros and Major League Baseball.

—The Colorado Rockies placed left-hander Kyle Freeland on the 10-day injured list, marking the second straight day that the team shuffled a starting pitcher to the sideline.

Right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured left foot. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Freeland, 26, landed on the IL with a left groin strain, retroactive to Wednesday.

—The Washington Nationals activated ace right-hander Max Scherzer from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday night on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since July 25 due to a mild strain in his rhomboid muscle.

Scherzer, 35, is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings this season.

—Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe’s impressive rookie season apparently is over.

Manager Kevin Cash stopped just short of labeling Lowe out for the remainder of the year after the latter sustained another injury during his attempted comeback from a bruised right shin.

“He’s most likely done for the year,” Cash said. “I think that’s the best way to say it. If he comes back early, great.”

—Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning had his rookie season end when the team announced it is shutting him down to an elbow ailment.

Angels GM Billy Eppler announced that Canning underwent an MRI exam on his right (pitching) elbow Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

“The results show mild inflammation in his elbow joint,” Eppler said in a statement. “We will shut Griffin down for the remainder of the season to allow the inflammation to subside.”

—The White Sox reinstated third baseman Yoan Moncada from the 10-day injured list prior to their series opener in Chicago against the Texas Rangers.

Moncada, 24, has been out since Aug. 1 with a strained right hamstring.

He batted .409 (9-for-22) with two homers and six RBIs in five rehabilitation games with Triple-A Charlotte.

—Houston right-hander Ryan Pressly will have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

An All-Star reliever, Pressly expressed discomfort with his knee after pitching in the Astros’ 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

He is 2-3 with three saves and a 2.50 ERA in 51 relief appearances (50 1/3 innings) this season.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates are parting ways with catcher Francisco Cervelli.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The team requested unconditional release waivers for the 33-year-old veteran, who has been sidelined since sustaining a concussion in May.

According to a statement from Pirates general manager Neal Huntington, Cervelli requested his release to pursue another opportunity with more playing time.

—Field Level Media