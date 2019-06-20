MLB notebook: Authorities say Ortiz wasn't targeted in shooting

The orchestrated attack that resulted in David Ortiz getting shot at a nightclub earlier this month was not meant to target the former Boston Red Sox star, Dominican Republic authorities said Wednesday.

Jun 13, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Baseball fans hold up a sign in reference to the shooting of former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz (34) during the the fifth between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez told reporters the actual target was a man sitting with and dressed similarly to Ortiz outside a club in Santo Domingo, Ortiz’s hometown.

Rodriguez did not offer a motive but said a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel was behind the attack. CNN said Tuesday that court documents have identified Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota as the man who intended to pay 400,000 Dominican pesos, roughly $7,800, to hire people to kill the target.

Police are searching for Mota, who is charged with attempted murder. At least 10 people are currently in custody for their alleged involvement.

—The Houston Astros activated second baseman Jose Altuve from the injured list, and he went 0-for-4 in his return to the lineup in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.

Altuve, a six-time All-Star and the American League MVP in 2017, played his usual second base and batted third. He had been out since sustaining a left hamstring strain on May 10.

In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned left-hander Cionel Perez to Triple-A Round Rock.

—Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer started the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies despite a broken nose.

He threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10 in a 2-0 victory.

Scherzer was injured Tuesday when he bunted a ball and it caromed right into his nose. He also sporting was a bruise around his right eye.

—The Minnesota Twins placed utility man Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain while also placing right-hander Blake Parker on the family emergency list.

The moves are yet another test of the Twins’ roster depth as outfielder Byron Buxton was placed on the IL on Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, as was infielder Ehire Adrianza (abdomen).

Also, the Twins recalled both catcher Willians Astudillo and right-hander Sean Poppen.

—Boston right-hander Hector Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list after once again hurting his back Tuesday during the Red Sox’s 17-inning loss to the Twins. Boston recalled right-hander Josh Smith from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill the roster opening.

Velazquez grabbed his lower back during the 16th inning and was judged OK to continue. However, while warming up prior to the 17th inning, he again pulled up and was removed from the game.

Velazquez gave up one run and three hits in four innings in his first appearance since May 29. He spent more than 2 1/2 weeks on the injured list with a lower back strain before being activated on Monday. The 30-year-old is 1-3 with a 5.59 ERA in 19 appearances (seven starts) this season.

—The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Sean Newcomb on the seven-day concussion list, four days after he was hit in the back of the head by a line drive.

Newcomb was drilled by a liner off the bat of the Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto during the third inning of Saturday’s game. The ball caromed off Newcomb’s head and into the netting behind the Philadelphia dugout along the third base line.

Newcomb was able to walk off the field as he left the game, and the Braves said Sunday that he had passed all their concussion tests. But he apparently experienced a setback Tuesday.

—The San Diego Padres will bring back rookie right-hander Chris Paddack after a 10-day trip to the minor leagues in which he didn’t throw a pitch.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Paddack will start Saturday at Pittsburgh. He was optioned to Class-A Lake Elsinore last week but never appeared in a game for the California League team, which was on a three-day All-Star break this week.

It was reported that the Padres’ intention for sending down Paddack was to limit his innings. Paddack, 23, had Tommy John surgery in 2016 and has thrown 65 2/3 innings already this season. His previous high for innings in a season was 90 last year between Class-A and Double-A.

—The New York Yankees released right-hander Danny Farquhar, who was attempting a comeback from a brain hemorrhage he experienced 14 months ago.

Farquhar, 32, was roughed up for seven runs and six hits over three innings in two appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He spent the previous two-plus months in extended spring training after New York signed him to a minor league contract in January.

—The Miami Marlins highlighted a handful of roster moves by acquiring outfielder Cesar Puello from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

In addition, the Marlins designated for assignment utility man Rosell Herrera and also put right-hander Pablo Lopez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, due to a right shoulder strain. Left-hander Jose Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

Puello, 28, was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday when outfielder Justin Upton was activated from the injured list. Puello was 16-for-41 (.390) in a 12-game stint with the Angels, driving in 12 runs.

