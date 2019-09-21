MLB notebook: Back injury ends Marte's season

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder/infielder Ketel Marte has a stress reaction in his lower back and will miss the remainder of the season, general manager Mike Hazen told reporters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 16, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits an RBI double against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Arizona Republic, Marte will not need surgery and is expected to be ready for spring training with an offseason of rest and rehab. The team’s official Twitter feed retweeted a report from MLB.com confirming the news.

The injury brings to an end an MVP-caliber season for a player who has been the main driving force behind a team still competing for a playoff spot. The Diamondbacks entered Friday five games behind Milwaukee for the second National League wild-card slot.

Martel, 25, ends his season with a .329 average, 32 home runs, 97 runs and 92 RBIs in 144 games.

—New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German will not pitch again in 2019 after being placed on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, ESPN reported.

German, 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA this season, was placed on leave Thursday by Major League Baseball after the league learned of an alleged domestic incident that reportedly occurred earlier in the week. MLB was alerted of the incident on Tuesday.

“This is something that, baseball aside, this is a bigger issue, obviously,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to reporters.

—Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez returned to the dugout after missing three games to undergo a heart procedure.

Martinez, 54, underwent a cardiac catheterization on Monday after experiencing chest pains during Sunday’s home game against Atlanta. He exited in the sixth inning and was taken to a hospital.

The Nationals lost two of three games at St. Louis under bench coach Chip Hale during Martinez’s absence.

—Don Mattingly will return to manage the Miami Marlins in the 2020 season after agreeing to a two-year contract extension, the team announced.

The Marlins said the deal includes a third-year mutual option for 2022.

Mattingly, 58, has been managing in the final months of his current deal, with chief executive officer Derek Jeter saying in August that talks for Mattingly’s return had begun.

—Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa reportedly has agreed to remain with the Boston Red Sox organization as an adviser despite the recent firing of Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The NBC Sports Boston report of La Russa staying came a day after the Red Sox parted ways with Frank Wren, a Dombrowski assistant and former Atlanta Braves general manager.

La Russa, who won three Word Series as manager of the Oakland Athletics (one) and St. Louis Cardinals (two), was a special assistant to Dombrowski, who was fired Sept. 8.

—Field Level Media