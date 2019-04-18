MLB notebook: Braves reliever Vizcaino lost for season

Atlanta Braves right-hander Arodys Vizcaino will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Wednesday on his right shoulder, the team announced.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 7, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Arodys Vizcaino (38) delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter during the ninth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Vizcaino, 28, went on the 10-day injured list on Sunday (retroactive to April 11) due to shoulder inflammation. He appeared in four games, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure in New York, cleaning up the labrum and also removing scar tissue from the shoulder joint.

Vizcaino is in his sixth season in Atlanta and seventh in the major leagues, also having appeared for the Chicago Cubs in 2014. He is 13-11 with 50 saves and a 3.01 ERA in 206 appearances, striking out 218 batters in 194 1/3 innings.

—Detroit Tigers left-hander Matt Moore underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee, manager Ron Gardenhire told reporters.

Moore was scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but more significant damage was discovered. The injury caused an abrupt ending to Moore’s first season in Detroit, which signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal during the offseason.

Moore pitched 10 shutout innings in his two starts with Detroit. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out nine.

—The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 14, due to a right hamstring strain.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals recalled rookie outfielder Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis.

Bader has played in 13 games this season as has gotten off to a slow start, batting just .179 to go along with two home runs and five RBIs. In his rookie season in 2018, Bader batted .264 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs.

—Kansas City Royals right-hander Brad Keller and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were ejected after the former hit the latter with a pitch, prompting both teams’ benches to clear.

Two innings earlier, Anderson deposited a 3-2 fastball from Keller over the wall in left field for a two-run homer. Anderson punctuated the blast by emphatically tossing his bat, a decision that may have led to fireworks in his next at-bat.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum also were ejected during the incident.

—White Sox outfielder Daniel Palka recorded his first hit of the season and then was demoted shortly after the conclusion of a 10-inning loss to the Royals.

Palka, who is batting .029 with 15 strikeouts in 35 at-bats over 13 games, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox said they would make a corresponding move on Thursday.

Palka ended his slide of 32 hitless at-bats this season when he hit a soft pinch-hit single to left field off Kansas City right-hander Ian Kennedy in the seventh inning.

—Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop prospect Ji-Hwan Bae received a 30-game suspension without pay from Major League Baseball for violating the Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the commissioner’s office announced.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The 19-year-old was found guilty last year in a South Korean court of physically assaulting his former girlfriend on New Year’s Eve in 2017, according to The Athletic.

The suspension goes into effect Thursday for Bae, who has appeared in five games this season at Class-A Greensboro. He is 4-for-21 at the plate with three RBIs.

—Field Level Media