MLB notebook: Braves SS Swanson returns from IL

Sidelined for more than a month due to a foot injury, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was activated for Atlanta’s Monday game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

Aug 26, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Dansby Swanson (7) stands on the field in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Swanson had been on the 10-day injured list since July 24 because of a right foot contusion. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Braves’ 3-1 loss Monday.

The 25-year-old played three rehab games at Class-A Rome over the weekend, going 4-for-10 with an RBI and two runs. Before the injury, Swanson was batting .265 with a career-high 17 home runs and 57 RBIs in 100 games with the Braves.

—Two days after they designated right-hander Jhoulys Chacin for assignment, the Milwaukee Brewers officially released their Opening Day starter.

The veteran starter succumbed to several injuries this season, most recently a strained lat muscle that has sidelined him for more than a month.

Chacin was 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA in 19 starts for Milwaukee this year.

—The Philadelphia Phillies activated outfielder Bryce Harper from paternity leave and optioned third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on his 27th birthday.

Harper’s wife, Kayla, gave birth to their son Krew Aron Harper in Las Vegas on Thursday. The six-time All-Star is batting .254 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs in 125 games during his first season with the Phillies.

Franco is batting .233 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 105 games. Called up to replace Harper, he was 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and three runs in three games over the weekend against the Miami Marlins.

—The Colorado Rockies placed right-handed pitcher German Marquez on the 10-day injured list due to right arm inflammation, retroactive to Friday. Colorado also placed outfielder Raimel Tapia on the 10-day IL with a left-hand contusion.

Marquez, 24, joins fellow starters Jon Gray and Kyle Freeland on the injured list. Gray is out for the year with a left foot fracture, and Freeland has a strained left groin muscle.

Marquez has been one of the Rockies’ best players this season, going 12-5 with a 4.76 ERA, a 1.195 WHIP and 175 strikeouts in 174 innings.

—Vince Naimoli, the founding owner of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, died Sunday night after a long illness. He was 81.

After the area had struggled for nearly three decades to gain an expansion franchise or entice a team to relocate, the New Jersey-born businessman led the group that brought Major League Baseball to Florida’s Gulf Coast in 1995.

The Devil Rays began play during the 1998 season and shortened their name to the Rays before the 2008 season. Naimoli sold the team to Stuart Sternberg in 2004 and stepped down as managing general partner in 2005.

