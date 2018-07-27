MLB notebook: Bryant, Strasburg return to DL

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant returned to the 10-day disabled list Thursday with the same injury that put him on the shelf last month.

Jul 22, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant continues to be bothered by left shoulder inflammation. His DL stint is retroactive to July 24. The Cubs recalled infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa, and Bote hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bryant is scheduled for an MRI exam and already received a cortisone shot that did not help as expected, per 670 The Score in Chicago, the team’s flagship station. Manager Joe Maddon said Bryant is clearly hurting and has been compensating by adjusting his swing.

Bryant, 26, is batting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 76 games with the Cubs this season. He had never before been on the disabled list before his first stint last month.

—Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the disabled list, retroactive to July 22, because of a cervical nerve impingement.

Strasburg had been scheduled to start Thursday in Miami.

The Nationals placed Strasburg on the disabled list on June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. He returned July 20 and started against Atlanta in an 8-5 loss, giving up six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. Strasburg, 30, is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 14 starts on the season.

—The New York Yankees acquired Toronto Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ for utility infielder Brandon Drury and outfield prospect Billy McKinney.

Happ, 35, is viewed by most as a rental for the Yankees, who have been looking to add to their rotation as they try to keep up with the Boston Red Sox in the American League East.

The lefty is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA this season, striking out 130 in 114 innings pitched. He was a first-time All-Star this year and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

—The Houston Astros acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels to bolster their depth at the position.

In return, the Angels receive minor league left-hander Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money. The Orange County Register pegged that amount at $250,000.

Jul 20, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) leaves the game after being removed against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To make room for Maldonado, who won a Gold Glove in 2017, on the roster, the Astros designated catcher Tim Federowicz for assignment. Houston was in need of help at catcher as Brian McCann continues his slow recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery. Maldonado, 31, hit .223 with five home runs and 32 RBIs in 78 games with the Angels.

—The Colorado Rockies acquired right-handed reliever Seunghwan Oh from the Toronto Blue Jays.

In return for Oh, the Blue Jays received first base prospect Chad Spanberger and outfielder Forrest Wall.

Oh, 36, has enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Blue Jays after struggling in his second season with the St. Louis Cardinals last year. The Korean import was 4-3 with two saves and a 2.68 ERA in 48 games for Toronto, striking out 55 in 47 innings.

—The Milwaukee Brewers made a move to strengthen their bullpen, acquiring Chicago White Sox closer Joakim Soria for two prospects and cash considerations.

Milwaukee sent left-hander Kodi Medeiros and right-hander Wilber Perez to Chicago.

The 34-year-old Soria has 16 saves this season and 220 in his career. He is 0-3 with a 2.56 ERA on the year.

—Cincinnati Reds rookie outfielder Jesse Winker was placed on the 10-day disabled list and will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced.

Winker aggravated his shoulder during Monday’s contest against the St. Louis Cardinals when he dived while running the bases to avoid being hit by a ball struck by teammate Tucker Barnhart.

Winker, 24, batted .299 with seven homers and 43 RBIs in 89 games this season. He had a stellar .405 on-base percentage.

—The San Francisco Giants made a handful of roster moves, including placing first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day disabled list due to a hyperextended right knee.

Third baseman Evan Longoria was activated from the DL as part of the roster shuffle.

Belt was injured in the Giants’ game Wednesday after leading off the seventh inning with an infield single. He advanced to second on a throwing error before being removed for pinch runner Chase d’Arnaud. Belt, 30, has hit .278 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 85 games this season.

