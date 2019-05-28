MLB notebook: Buckner dies at 69 after battling dementia

Bill Buckner, the 1980 National League batting champion who registered more than 2,700 hits during a career that touched four decades, died Monday after a battle with dementia. He was 69.

FILE PHOTO - Former Boston Red Sox player Bill Buckner acknowledges the cheers from the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the MLB baseball game between Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers in Boston, Massachusetts April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Buckner debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers at age 19 in 1969, became an All-Star, won a batting title with the Chicago Cubs, then committed an infamous error at first base for the Boston Red Sox during the 1986 World Series.

Buckner batted better than .300 in seven seasons, including an NL-leading .324 clip in 1980. The left-handed batter also led the NL in doubles in his All-Star season of 1981 (35) and 1983 (38) and retired after the 1990 season with a .289 lifetime average and 2,715 hits, 174 homers, 498 doubles, 1,077 runs and 1,208 RBIs in 2,517 games.

—Red Sox veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia acknowledged that he might not be able to play again following his latest setback with his ailing left knee.

“I’m at a point right now where I need some time. That’s what my status is,” Pedroia said at a press conference after he was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Asked if he’ll play again, Pedroia said, “I’m not sure.”

Pedroia, 35, was on a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland when he left Friday’s game with discomfort. He returned to Boston and was evaluated by the medical staff.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-hander Joe Kelly from the bereavement list prior to Monday’s game against the New York Mets.

Los Angeles also placed Austin Barnes (groin) on the 10-day injured list and recalled fellow catcher Will Smith from Triple-A Oklahoma City. In addition, left-hander Caleb Ferguson was optioned to Oklahoma City.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks placed starting pitcher Luke Weaver on the 10-day disabled list and sent him back to Phoenix for an MRI exam after he left his Sunday start due to right forearm tightness.

Weaver had allowed one run through five innings Sunday against the San Francisco Giants but showed discomfort after giving up a single to Buster Posey to start the sixth inning.

Arizona recalled right-handed reliever Jimmie Sherfy from Triple-A Reno.

—The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Charlie Blackmon on the 10-day injured list before their series opener against the visiting Diamondbacks.

Blackmon left the Thursday game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a right calf strain and has not played since. He fouled a pitch off his calf in the third inning and came out of the game after the fourth.

The Rockies recalled 25-year-old outfielder Yonathan Daza from Triple-A Albuquerque.

—The Houston Astros placed infielder Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain. Diaz is batting .286 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 32 games in his first season with Houston.

The team called up 28-year-old infielder Jack Mayfield to make his major league debut after seven seasons and more than 600 games in Houston’s farm system.

—New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton, who hasn’t pitched since May 3 because of left knee inflammation, could rejoin the rotation Wednesday for a home game against the San Diego Padres, manager Aaron Boone told reporters. Paxton threw a bullpen session Sunday and was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday for a checkup.

Another left-handed starter, CC Sabathia, could be ready for a Sunday start against the visiting Boston Red Sox, Boone said. The 38-year-old veteran was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of right knee inflammation.

—The Cubs called up 34-year-old outfielder/first baseman Jim Adduci from Triple-A Iowa. Signed by Chicago to a minor league contract in December, Adduci batted .261 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 41 games at Iowa.

The Cubs sent reliever Tim Collins to Iowa in a corresponding move. The left-hander posted a 3.86 ERA in five appearances with Chicago.

—The Miami Marlins recalled right-hander Elieser Hernandez from Triple-A New Orleans prior to Monday’s game at Washington. Hernandez, 24, led all qualifying pitchers in the minor leagues with a 1.07 ERA.

In a corresponding move, Miami optioned right-hander Tyler Kinley to New Orleans. He was 1-0 with a 5.09 ERA in 23 relief appearances for the Marlins.

—The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Yefry Ramirez from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for either a player to be named later or cash. Ramirez, 25, will be assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates designated right-hander Jesus Liranzo for assignment.

