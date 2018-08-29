MLB notebook: Cardinals name Shildt full-time manager

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that Mike Shildt will have the interim tag removed and become the team’s full-time manager.

Aug 28, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle (13) talk with the umpires prior to the start of a game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Shildt received a three-year deal that covers the remainder of this season and the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Shildt, 50, took over the team on July 15, one game before the All-Star break, when previous skipper Mike Matheny was fired.

The Cardinals were 47-46 when Shildt took over, 7 1/2 games out of the National League Central lead and behind a jumble of teams fighting for wild-card spots. Since then, they were an NL-best 26-12, winning nine consecutive series and entering Tuesday with a half-game lead for the first wild card.

—New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge insists his fractured right wrist is “getting better every couple of days.” However, there is no timetable for his return to the lineup.

Judge sustained the injury when he was hit by a pitch on July 26 against the Kansas City Royals and was told it would be about three weeks before he could start swinging a bat in a “game situation.” Now nearly five weeks since the injury, he has yet to swing a bat or lob throws.

“It’s getting better every couple of days. That’s been the great thing,” Judge said.

—Two-way star Shohei Ohtani said he does not need to pitch any more simulated games before returning to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels.

The rookie threw 50 pitches Monday in his second simulated game. The Angels have taken a cautious approach with the Japanese star’s return from a sprained ligament in his throwing elbow. He has also had multiple short throwing sessions on the side.

“Personally, I feel like I don’t need any more simulated games, but that’s not up to me, ultimately,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, via MLB.com. “It’s going to be up to the coaching staff and the training staff, so I have to talk to them first.”

—The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Jose Bautista from the New York Mets in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Bautista, 37, hit .204 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs in 83 games with the Mets this season. He first signed with the Braves as a free agent in April and hit .143 with two homers and five RBIs in 12 games with Atlanta.

Upon his debut with the Phillies, Bautista will become the third player to appear for three teams in the same division in a single season, joining Kelly Johnson (Red Sox, Yankees and Orioles in 2014) and Bob Reynolds (Tigers, Indians and Orioles in 1975).

—The New York Mets promoted third baseman David Wright to Triple-A Las Vegas to continue his rehab assignment.

Wright had been with high Class-A St. Lucie, where he hit .188 with two RBIs in 10 games.

Wright, 35, last played in the major leagues on May 27, 2016. The seven-time All-Star has been sidelined by back, shoulder and neck issues related to the spinal stenosis he has suffered from for many years.

—The Cardinals placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 26, due to a left hamstring strain.

Infielder Patrick Wisdom was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

Wong, 27, underwent tests in St. Louis on Monday after injuring his hamstring while running out a ground ball in Saturday’s game at Colorado. He is batting .244 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 110 games this season.

—The Atlanta Braves and catcher Tyler Flowers agreed to a one-year, $4 million extension for the 2019 season.

The deal includes a $6 million club option for 2020 that can be bought out for $2 million.

Flowers, 32, had hit .225 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 61 games this year entering play Tuesday. He is making $4 million on the club option of a two-year, $5.3 million deal he signed with Atlanta as a free agent in 2015.

