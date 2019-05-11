MLB notebook: Cubs' Russell respects fan criticism

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell seemed to change his tune Friday, one day after his “that’s on them” comment toward fans who booed him after his return from a suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic abuse policy.

FILE PHOTO: May 8, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Addison Russell (27) throws to first base during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

“Everyone is entitled to doing whatever they want to do, think whatever they want to think, say whatever they want to say,” Russell, 25, said to reporters Friday morning. “The reaction to me, I have to respect that. My actions are what they are. I have to be responsible for them.”

Russell’s suspension started last season after his former wife revealed details of a toxic relationship. Fans called for him to be released, but the Cubs brought him back this season on a one-year, $3.4 million deal.

Upon his return Wednesday, Cubs fans showered Russell with boos. His reaction to the Chicago Sun-Times centered more around the Cubs’ attempts to win games. “If hometown fans want to boo someone that’s trying to help bring the team a World Series again, then that’s on them,” Addison said, in part.

—The Tampa Bays Rays placed catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day injured list with a tight left quad, while catcher Anthony Bemboom was called up to the major leagues for the first time in his career.

The Rays also acquired veteran backstop Travis d’Arnaud from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

Before the move to obtain d’Arnaud, the Rays had just two rookie catchers after Zunino was hurt and Michael Perez went on the IL earlier this week with an oblique strain. Nick Ciuffo, who has 18 games of experience, will get the bulk of the time behind the plate ahead of Bemboom.

—Toronto right-hander Clay Buchholz was supposed to start the Blue Jays’ Friday game against the Chicago White Sox but was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list due to a sore pitching shoulder.

Right-hander Daniel Hudson started in place of the 34-year-old veteran.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was uncertain how long Buchholz, who is 0-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts for the Blue Jays, would be sidelined.

—Former major leaguer James Loney, who was trying to revive his career playing for the independent Sugar Land Skeeters, announced his retirement.

Loney, who turned 35 on Tuesday, who last played in the major leagues in 2016 for the New York Mets, played 11 games with the Skeeters this season. His retirement was announced on the Skeeters’ website.

The first baseman played 11 major league seasons, batting .284 with 108 home runs and 669 RBIs for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Mets. He finished sixth in the National League rookie of the year voting in 2007 but was never an All-Star.

—Former major league outfielder Preston Tucker, who started the season at Triple-A in the Chicago White Sox organization, agreed to a deal to join the Kia Tigers of the Korean Baseball Organization, the Yonhap News Agency of Korea reported.

Tucker, who has 243 games of major league experience, is expected to be granted his release from the White Sox. He played 97 games in the major leagues last season for both the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, batting .229 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Tucker, 28, a former 16th-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2011, was batting .284 at Triple-A Charlotte with one home run and 10 RBIs in 24 games.