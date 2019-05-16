MLB notebook: Cubs' Zobrist sidelined amid divorce

Ben Zobrist plans to remain on leave from the Chicago Cubs while going through a divorce from professional singer Julianna Zobrist.

FILE PHOTO: May 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist (18) hits a single during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Julianna Zobrist, 34, provided no reason for seeking a divorce in her petition filed Monday, according to Cook County court filings. Ben Zobrist listed “inappropriate marital conduct” as the basis for the couple’s separation in the county divorce court filing.

Ben Zobrist, 37, was granted an extended leave of absence last week. It’s not known how long the three-time All-Star will be away from the team. Cubs manager Joe Maddon would say only that Zobrist is dealing with a “family matter.”

—The Minnesota Twins placed catcher Mitch Garver on the 10-day injured list due to a high left ankle sprain and reinstated infielder Miguel Sano.

Garver sustained the injury in the eighth inning of the Twins’ 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday when Shohei Ohtani slid into his planted foot at the plate.

Garver, 28, is batting .329 with nine homers and 19 RBIs in 25 games this season. Sano, 26, replaces Garver on the 25-man roster and could make his 2019 debut this week.

—The Atlanta Braves promoted top prospect Austin Riley. The 22-year-old third baseman had homered 13 times in his past 18 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, including a grand slam Tuesday at Buffalo. He was batting .299 with 15 homers, 39 RBIs and 32 runs in 37 games.

Center fielder Ender Inciarte was placed on the 10-day injured list due to lower back tightness.

Riley has been blocked at third base in Atlanta by Josh Donaldson, but Inciarte’s injury opens a spot for him in left field with Ronald Acuna Jr. shifting to center.

—The Texas Rangers placed shortstop Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain.

The two-time All-Star sustained the injury while running out a ground ball during the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 11-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Andrus, 30, is batting .325 with six homers, 26 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 38 games this season.

The Rangers also recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun and left-hander Jeffrey Springs from Triple-A Nashville, and they optioned right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang to Nashville.

—Left-hander Cole Ragans, the Texas Rangers’ first-round pick in 2016, is having his second career Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has not pitched since 2017 and was close to a return when he tore his ulnar collateral ligament. He began feeling discomfort about a week ago.

Ranked as the club’s No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Ragans had his first surgery in March 2017. The 6-foot-4 pitcher made 13 starts at Class-A Spokane in 2017, posting a 3.61 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media