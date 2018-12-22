MLB notebook: Dodgers deal Puig, Kemp to Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds, the teams announced Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 27, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates with left fielder Matt Kemp (27) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Alex Wood and backup catcher Kyle Farmer also were sent to Cincinnati, which dealt right-hander Homer Bailey to the Dodgers. Los Angeles sent $7 million to the Reds.

The Reds also sent two prospects to the Dodgers, shortstop Jeter Downs and right-hander Josiah Gray. Downs was a first-round pick in 2017, while Gray was a second-round choice this summer.

Dealing two outfielders increases the speculation that free agent Bryce Harper could end up choosing Los Angeles. The former Washington Nationals star is looking for upward of $300 million, and the Dodgers are among the teams pursuing him.

—New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia recently underwent an angioplasty to clear a blocked artery, his agent announced.

Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports issued a statement that read, “CC was experiencing some chest pain which turned out to be a blockage in one artery to his heart. A procedure was done to insert a stent to clear the blockage on Dec. 11. CC is doing great and will be reporting to spring training on time to get ready to play for his upcoming final season in 2019.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed that Sabathia, 38, should be ready for the beginning of spring training.

—Free agent infielder Manny Machado has told teams interested in his services that he won’t be making a decision until after the New Year, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The three teams known to have hosted Machado for a visit are the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

Machado, 26, is believed to be seeking a contract in the 10-year, $300 million-plus range. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported Friday that Machado has told friends in his hometown of Miami that he’d prefer to play in New York and would choose the Yankees if the offers are close.

Machado split his time between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. On the season, he hit .297 and had 37 home runs and 104 RBIs in 162 games.

—The Oakland Athletics filled their impending hole at second base by trading for infielder Jurickson Profar in a three-team, seven-player deal. Profar is coming off his best season as a pro, batting .254 with 20 home runs and 77 RBIs in 146 games in 2018.

Jed Lowrie, the Athletics second baseman last season, is a free agent and not expected to re-sign.

The A’s sent infield prospect Eli White and international bonus slot money to the Texas Rangers and sent reliever Emilio Pagan and the 38th pick in the 2019 draft to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rangers received three minor leaguers from Tampa Bay — left-handers Brock Burke and Kyle Bird and right-hander Yoel Espinal — and sent righty prospect Rollie Lacy to the Rays.

—The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent reliever Andrew Miller to a two-year deal. The deal will pay him $25 million over two seasons and has a vesting option worth $12 million (or a $2.5 million buyout) for the following season, according to The Athletic.

Miller, 33, posted an ERA of 4.24 last season but had not posted an ERA above 2.04 from 2014-17, including a stellar 10-1 season with a 1.45 ERA between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians in 2016. The left-hander spent extensive time on the disabled list in 2018 while with the Indians, pitching just 34 innings with three stints on the DL.

—Joakim Soria agreed to a two-year deal worth $15 million with the Athletics, according to multiple reports.

Soria was 3-1 with a 4.09 ERA last season after being acquired in July by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Chicago White Sox. Prior to the trade, Soria had posted a 2.56 ERA with 16 saves for the White Sox. The Athletics lost closer Jeurys Familia in free agency when he returned to the New York Mets on a three-year contract.

—The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Domingo Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Ben Gamel and minor league right-handed pitcher Noah Zavolas, both teams announced.

Santana, 26, will be looking to rebound after batting .265 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 85 games last season. He smacked 30 homers while batting .278 with 85 RBIs in 2017.

Gamel, 26, batted .272 with one homer and 19 RBIs in 101 games last season. He has a .269 career average in 268 big league games. Zavolas, 22, went 5-2 with a 3.03 ERA in 19 relief appearances between two Class-A squads this year.

—Field Level Media