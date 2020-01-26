MLB notebook: Dodgers don’t want 'fake banner'

The Los Angeles Dodgers might consider the Houston Astros frauds and cheaters, but they want nothing to do with hanging a “fake banner” to represent a championship they did not win on the field.

Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) reacts after being hit by a pitch during the eighth inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After silence the past few weeks, Dodgers players and front-office staff sounded off on the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal from the 2017 season at the club’s annual fan convention on Saturday.

The Dodgers not only lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros, they also lost the championship series in 2018 to the Boston Red Sox, who also are under investigation for stealing opponents’ signs electronically, a violation of baseball rules.

“We don’t want a trophy,” Dodgers veteran Justin Turner told reporters. “We don’t want a fake banner hanging in our stadium. We didn’t earn that. We didn’t catch that final out to win a championship.”

—If the words of Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and National League Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso mean anything, the New York Mets ultimately made the right choice by hiring Luis Rojas as manager.

“Now we have Luis (Rojas) and I think we’re looking forward to that,” right-handed ace deGrom said Saturday at the Mets Fan Fest at Citi Field. “I had him in the minor leagues. Great guy, great manager. And last year being up here, fun to be around, communicates well with everybody, so we’re excited about that.”

Rojas, who was the team’s quality control coach last year, was hired to be the Mets’ new manager on Thursday, replacing Carlos Beltran, who lost his job in the wake of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

“I think the stuff that happened with Carlos is very unfortunate,” said Alonso, who also appeared at the fan convention on Saturday. “He’s very knowledgeable about the game, but I think Luis is gonna do an absolutely excellent job.’’

—The Colorado Rockies and shortstop Trevor Story have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal would cover the remaining two years of arbitration eligibility for Story, making him a free agent for the 2022 season.

According to the reports, the deal would pay the two-time All-Star $27.5 million. Story, 27, had sought $11.5 million in arbitration for next season, with the club countering at $10.75 million.

—The Washington Nationals are re-signing free agent first baseman Ryan Zimmerman to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes up to $3 million in incentives, multiple outlets reported.

Zimmerman, 35, is the longest-tenured player for the reigning World Series champions and is the franchise’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, home runs and RBIs. The first player ever drafted by the Nationals in 2005, he had said he would retire if he could not work out a deal with Washington for 2020.

Injuries limited Zimmerman to 52 games in 2019, his fewest since 2005. He batted .257 with six homers and 27 RBIs in the regular season, and batted .255 with two homers and seven RBIs in 16 postseason games.

—The Milwaukee Brewers have brought infielder Luis Urias back to the United States to have his ailing left wrist examined, MLB.com reported.

Urias played this winter for Obregon in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, batting .288. But when his wrist started hurting, he stopped playing.

The Brewers acquired Urias and starting pitcher Eric Lauer from the San Diego Padres in November in exchange for starting pitcher Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham.

—Field Level Media