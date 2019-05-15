MLB notebook: Dodgers LHP Urias on administrative leave

Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias on administrative leave Tuesday after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery on Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said an incident involving the 22-year-old Urias and a woman took place around 7:30 p.m. PT in the parking lot of the Beverly Center, a local shopping center. Following a night in jail, Urias was released at 1:30 a.m. PT after posting $20,000 bail.

MLB said it is investigating the matter and is “in the process of gathering facts” while Urias is on administrative leave, which can be extended multiple times past the seven-day limit.

“We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information,” the Dodgers said in a statement Tuesday. “As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case.”

—Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez likely will be out four to six weeks with a Grade 1 lat strain, manager Scott Servais said.

The Mariners put the struggling right-hander on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Hernandez, a six-time All-Star and the 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner, is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA this season.

He last pitched Saturday, giving up seven runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings as the Mariners lost 9-5 at the Boston Red Sox.

—New York Mets infielder Jed Lowrie suffered a setback in his injury rehab, straining his hamstring while working to come back from a sprained left knee capsule.

Lowrie, 35, has yet to play for the Mets since signing a two-year, $20 million contract in January.

He was rehabbing at Triple-A Syracuse, where he is 4-for-24 with one homer and one RBI in six games.

—The Kansas City Royals brought up top prospect Nicky Lopez to the major leagues for the first time and put the second baseman into the starting lineup at home against the Texas Rangers.

Lopez, who was batting second for the Royals on Tuesday, was hitting .353 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and just five strikeouts in 138 plate appearances at Triple-A Omaha. Lopez, 24, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Creighton University in Omaha.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Royals designated for assignment infielder Frank Schwindel. To make room on the active roster, right-hander Jake Newberry was optioned to Omaha.

—The Milwaukee Brewers called up top prospect Keston Hiura and placed third baseman Travis Shaw on the 10-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, infielder/outfielder Cory Spangenberg was designated for assignment.

Hiura, 22, was the Brewers’ first-round pick, No. 9 overall, in the 2017 draft. A UC Irvine product, the second baseman was batting .333 with 11 home runs, 26 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .408 for Triple-A San Antonio.

—The Cleveland Indians called up outfield prospect Oscar Mercado, who currently leads the minor leagues with 14 stolen bases.

Mercado, 24, is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, four homers and 15 RBIs in 30 games at Triple-A Columbus. He has stolen 14 bases in 17 attempts and scored 24 runs.

Mercado made his major league debut playing left field on Tuesday afternoon, going 0-for-3 and scoring one run as the visiting Indians crushed the Chicago White Sox 9-0.

—The Atlanta Braves brought back left-handed reliever Jesse Biddle from the injured list, while left-hander Jerry Blevins was designated for assignment.

The Braves also recalled right-hander Wes Parsons from Triple-A Gwinnett a day after right-hander Kyle Wright was optioned.

Biddle, 27, was out of action since late April with a right thigh contusion and right groin strain. He had a 3.18 ERA in 14 appearances and had allowed just two earned runs over his last 11 outings.

—The Oakland Athletics have received permission to begin the lengthy process of building a new stadium.

The Port of Oakland commissioners voted Monday night to give the team four years to prepare an environmental impact report for the potential building site at Howard Terminal.

The A’s want to build a quaint 35,000-seat stadium along the bay that would include a housing and retail development near the city’s historic Jack London Square. The site is about six miles from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the cavernous stadium opened in 1966 that is also currently home to the Oakland Raiders.

