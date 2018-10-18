MLB notebook: Dodgers' Machado reportedly fined for Aguilar incident

Major League Baseball has fined Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado an undisclosed amount after his controversial collision with Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar while running through first base during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, per multiple reports.

USA Today reported Wednesday that Machado had been fined $10,000, according to a person close to Machado. The benches cleared in the 10th inning Tuesday when Machado grounded out and his feet tangled with Aguilar at first base. Order was restored quickly, but the Brewers remained incensed that Machado would clip a player while running through the bag.

“He’s a player that has a history of those types of incidents,” Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich said. “One time is an accident. Repeated over and over and over again, you’re just a dirty player. It’s a dirty play by a dirty player.

“I was trying to get over him and hit his foot,” Machado said when asked about the play. “If that’s dirty, that’s dirty. I don’t know, call it what you want.” The incident took place a day after Machado caught attention for a pair of hard slides into second base during Game 3, one of which resulted in an interference call.

—The visiting Brewers removed left-handed starter Wade Miley after facing one batter during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers.

Miley walked Dodgers leadoff man Cody Bellinger in the bottom of the first inning before being yanked for right-handed reliever Brandon Woodruff. The move appears to have been a show of gamesmanship. Miley was not hurt and is set to start Game 6 on Friday in Milwaukee, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

By starting Miley, the Brewers tried to bait the Dodgers into using a lineup heavy on right-handed hitters. However, it appears Los Angeles might have been aware of a possible ruse. The Dodgers’ lineup featured two left-handed hitters — Bellinger and Max Muncy batting fifth — after the team went with all right-handed hitters against Miley in Game 2 of the series.

—The Brewers altered their postseason roster and replaced injured starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez with right-hander Zach Davies, meaning Gonzalez cannot appear in the World Series should the team advance.

Gonzalez suffered a left high-ankle sprain during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night. By rule, he cannot return to the postseason roster.

The left-hander left the game with no outs in the second inning of a game that went 13 innings, won 2-1 by the Dodgers. With a bullpen drained by that game, Davies will provide a fresh arm. Davies was 2-7 with a 4.77 ERA during the regular season.

—Major League Baseball said it investigated allegations that the Houston Astros were attempting to steal signs during the postseason and found no violations.

The Astros were suspected of having an employee near the field to study signs of opposing teams, but MLB determined the person in question was monitoring opposing teams to ensure they weren’t up to wrongdoing. The investigation ramped up after the Houston employee appeared to be shooting video from the photographer area next to the dugout of the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

The ALCS incident took place Saturday night in Boston. According to the Boston Metro, a man claiming to be an Astros employee was removed from the media-credentialed area next to the Red Sox dugout. The man, who did not have a credential, had a small camera and was texting frequently, per the report.

—Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will not start Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston on Thursday as he continues to recover from a stomach illness, manager Alex Cora said.

Cora told reporters Sale is having trouble holding food down, has lost weight and still feels too weak after being hospitalized Sunday night. The ace is now aiming to start Game 6 on Saturday, if necessary. “He feels that he’ll be ready for that one,” Cora said of Game 6.

As for Game 5, Cora said he won’t decide on a starter until after Game 4, but Eduardo Rodriguez, Joe Kelly or David Price on short rest are all options. He added that he won’t hesitate to use any of the three during Wednesday’s game as the Red Sox try to take a 3-1 series lead.

—New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the team announced.

The Yankees said the surgery “went as expected,” but they didn’t provide a timetable. Gregorius is expected to miss at least half of the 2019 season, based on recent comments by general manager Brian Cashman saying Gregorius would be sidelined “until sometime next summer.”

Gregorius, who turns 29 in February, batted .268 with 27 homers and 86 RBIs this season.

