MLB notebook: Donaldson reportedly shipped to Tribe

Josh Donaldson, the 2015 American League MVP who hasn’t played in the majors since May 28 due to a left calf strain, reportedly was dealt from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

Aug 28, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) runs the bases after hitting his third home run during the ninth inning in a game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays won 9-6. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY / Reuters

Multiple media outlets reported Wednesday that the Blue Jays placed the 32-year-old third baseman on waivers, and Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Friday evening that a deal was completed with the Indians.

It was not immediately known what Toronto received in the trade. If Donaldson, who was hitting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 36 games this season, is on Cleveland’s 40-man roster as of Aug. 31, he would be eligible for postseason play with his new team.

Donaldson, who can be a free agent after this season, made two rehab appearances for high Class-A Dunedin this week, going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday, then 1-for-3 with a solo homer on Thursday.

—The Milwaukee Brewers are set to acquire left-hander Gio Gonzalez (7-11, 4.57 ERA in 22 starts) from the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Aug 29, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez (47) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Washington will receive two unnamed minor leaguers, according to MLB.com. Gonzalez won’t have far to go, as the Nationals are hosting the Brewers for a three-game series this weekend.

The reported deal is the second of the day for the Brewers, who earlier announced the acquisition of left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno (2-0, one save, 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances) from the Chicago White Sox for two minor-leaguers.

—The New York Yankees finalized a trade with the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Andrew McCutchen. The Yankees announced that they’ll send two prospects to the Giants to complete the deal: Triple-A shortstop Abiatal Avelino and Single-A RHP Juan De Paula.

McCutchen, the 2013 National League MVP, is a free agent at the end of the season. He was owed $14.75 million this season, with roughly $2.5 million of that remaining to be paid. The Yankees received cash considerations in the deal.

The 31-year-old was acquired by the Giants from the Pittsburgh Pirates during the offseason and has hit .255 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 130 games this year. He spent the first nine years of his major league career with the Pirates, rebuilding his value with a 2017 campaign that saw him hit .279 with 28 home runs and 88 RBIs.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Madson from the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports.

Aug 25, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen (22) bats during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiel Maddox-USA TODAY Sports

Madson, a 13-year veteran, is 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA and four saves in 49 games. On his career, the 38-year-old is 61-48 with a 3.45 ERA and 91 saves. In exchange, the Nationals will receive minor league right-hander Andrew Istler, according to MLB.com.

Madson is in the final year of a three-year, $22 million contract and will be a free agent after this season.

—The Oakland Athletics have acquired right-hander Cory Gearrin from the Texas Rangers for two minor leaguers, the teams announced. Texas receives right-handers Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega.

Gearrin, 32, is 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 56 appearances while splitting the season between the San Francisco Giants and Texas. He was acquired by the Rangers on July 8 and went 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA in 21 relief appearances.

Overall, Gearrin is 12-9 with a 3.48 ERA in 264 career appearances since first reaching the majors with the Atlanta Braves in 2011.

—The Colorado Rockies acquired catcher Drew Butera and cash considerations from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-hander Jerry Vasto, both teams announced on Friday. The 35-year-old Butera is batting .188 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 51 games this season.

—Field Level Media