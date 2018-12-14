MLB notebook: Encarnacion, Santana highlight 3-team deal

The Cleveland Indians traded slugger Edwin Encarnacion to the Seattle Mariners for Carlos Santana on Thursday as part of a three-team deal that also included the Tampa Bay Rays.

Santana, 32, was traded for the second time in a span of 10 days. The Mariners acquired the first baseman as part of a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies for shortstop Jean Segura on Dec. 3.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Mariners may turn around and deal Encarnacion in the near future.

As part of the deal, the Rays sent 23-year-old first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers to the Indians in exchange for Cuban third baseman Yandy Diaz and right-handed pitcher Cole Sulser. The Mariners also get Cleveland’s 2019 Competitive Balance Round B draft selection (77th overall), and all three teams are exchanging cash.

—Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was released from a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday after finalizing the three-team trade from his hospital bed, MLB.com reported.

The team said Dipoto was hospitalized as a precaution Wednesday after coming down with an illness Tuesday.

Dipoto, 50, was in town for Major League Baseball’s winter meetings. He underwent tests at hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” the team noted.

—The New York Mets and closer Jeurys Familia agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal pending a physical, multiple media outlets reported.

The 29-year-old was traded to the Oakland Athletics from the Mets on July 21, converting 18 of 21 save chances and posting a 3.13 ERA in 70 total relief appearances. He is third on the Mets’ all-time saves list with 127.

In 2017, Familia served a 15-game domestic violence suspension and spent time on the disabled list due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

—Right-handed reliever Joe Kelly agreed to a three-year, $25 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Kelly had a dominant 2018 postseason out of the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen, including six scoreless innings against the Dodgers in the World Series. In 11 1/3 postseason innings, Kelly had 13 strikeouts and zero walks.

Kelly finished last season with a 4.39 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings.

—The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed relief pitcher Alex Claudio in exchange for a Competitive Balance Round A draft pick next year from the Texas Rangers, both clubs announced. The Rangers’ pick will be the 39th overall in 2019.

Claudio, 26, was 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and one save in a team-high 66 appearances with the Rangers in 2018. He posted a 1.80 ERA over his last 11 appearances as opponents batted just .206 during that stretch.

—The Baltimore Orioles picked up a pair of middle infielders in the Major League Baseball Rule 5 Draft.

The Orioles selected shortstop Richie Martin, Oakland’s No. 12 overall prospect, with the first pick of the draft in Las Vegas. Later, they acquired from Philadelphia middle infielder Drew Jackson, whom the Phillies selected from the Dodgers with 11th pick in the draft.

With the second pick, the Kansas City Royals selected right-handed pitcher Sam McWilliams from Tampa Bay. Picking third, the Chicago White Sox selected right-hander Jordan Romano from the Toronto Blue Jays, and then traded him to Texas.

