MLB notebook: Gausman faces suspension for Urena throw

Atlanta Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman received a five-game suspension Monday for intentionally throwing a pitch at Marlins right-hander Jose Urena on Friday night in Miami.

FILE PHOTO: May 3, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (45) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball chief baseball officer Joe Torre announced the punishment, which also includes an undisclosed fine.

The suspension was set to begin Monday night when the Braves opened a series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. But Gausman filed an appeal, so he will be able to make his scheduled start against the Dodgers.

The incident occurred in Urena’s first plate appearance in the bottom of the second inning, an apparent payback for Urena plunking Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on Aug. 15 last season. Gausman’s 97-mph fastball sailed behind Urena, but he was immediately ejected by home plate umpire Jeff Nelson.

—Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger returned to the starting lineup against the Braves after missing two starts due to a shoulder injury.

The red-hot Bellinger told reporters his shoulder “popped out” Friday night while he dived for a ball against the San Diego Padres and that he immediately popped it back in. He served as a pinch hitter on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Bellinger entered Monday as the major league leader in batting average (.412), on-base percentage (.486), slugging percentage (.840), RBIs (38), hits (49) and runs scored (32), and his 14 homers trailed Milwaukee star Christian Yelich by one.

Also, Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock is slated to miss six more weeks due to an infection in his right elbow. Pollock had elbow surgery on Thursday.

—Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani could be activated off the injured list and make his 2019 debut Tuesday night in Detroit, general manager Billy Eppler said.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has been recovering from Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1 and has recorded more than 50 plate appearances in simulated games in Arizona.

Last season, Ohtani hit 22 home runs with 61 RBIs and went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts on the mound. The 24-year-old is not expected to pitch this season.

—Former New York Mets pitcher and current broadcaster Ron Darling said he has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The 58-year-old Darling underwent surgery last month to remove a lump from his chest and hopes to return to broadcasting in approximately a month.

Darling has been part of SNY’s telecasts of the Mets since 2006. Gary Cohen and former teammate Keith Hernandez are his partners. Darling also is part of TBS’ postseason broadcasts and serves as an analyst for the MLB Network.

Darling played 13 seasons in the majors, including eight-plus for the Mets. He was a member of the team’s 1986 World Series-winning club.

—Mets left-hander Steven Matz is fighting a nerve issue in his pitching elbow, MLB.com reported. Matz was experiencing soreness in his left forearm and returned to New York on Sunday to undergo a battery of tests.

Matz owns a 3.86 ERA and 3-2 record in seven starts this season. In five seasons with the Mets, he is 23-28 with a 3.97 ERA.

—The Boston Red Sox placed veteran left-hander David Price on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis, retroactive to Friday, and promoted right-hander Ryan Weber to the active roster.

Price, 33, gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox in his last appearance on Thursday. The five-time All-Star and 2012 Cy Young Award winner is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts this season. He has struck out 42 and walked 10 in 36 innings.

—The Tampa Bay Rays traded hard-throwing right-handed reliever Wilmer Font to the Mets for a player to be named later.

Font, 28, posted a 5.79 ERA in 10 appearances with the Rays this season and has a career 6.51 ERA in 37 games.

—The New York Yankees reinstated outfielder Clint Frazier from the 10-day injured list. He has been out since April 22 with a partial tear in his left ankle.

Frazier, 24, is hitting .324 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 18 games this season. The Yankees sent left-hander Stephen Tarpley to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

—Field Level Media