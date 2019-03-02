MLB notebook: Giants CEO Baer seen pushing wife

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was captured on video pushing his wife to the ground in a San Francisco park on Friday. The video initially was released by TMZ.

FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Giants President Larry Baer and his wife, Pam, celebrate with champagne after the Giants defeated the San Diego Padres during their MLB baseball game to win the National League West Division title in San Francisco, California September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

The couple reportedly were having a loud argument about a cellphone when Baer knocked his wife, Pam, out of a chair and down to the ground.

Pam Baer is heard in the video screaming, “Oh my god. Help!” Larry Baer walked away — with the phone in hand — while saying the following: “Stop, Pam. Stop.”

Larry Baer gave an account of the spat to the San Francisco Chronicle and said his wife fell because of a foot injury. “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument,” Baer said. “The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

—Philadelphia Phillies fans reacted swiftly to the $330 million investment the team made in Bryce Harper with 100,000 new tickets sold in a 24-hour period.

After the club’s 13-year mega-deal with Harper was reported Thursday, the ticket office got down to business.

The 100,000 in ticket sales have come even though the Phillies still have not officially announced the signing. The large number of sales in a one-day span appears to be a record for the team, which moved into 43,035-seat Citizens Bank Park in 2004.

—Shohei Ohtani’s deliberate rehabilitation program took another small step forward as the Los Angeles Angels pitcher/hitter took soft-toss swings in the batting cage.

Ohtani, who had offseason Tommy John surgery, still is not expected to be back in the lineup until May, and even then, he will be used only as a hitter. The Angels are not expected to send him back to the mound until the 2020 season.

New Angels manager Brad Ausmus told reporters that the team is hesitant to put a timetable on the two-way player, who was the American League Rookie of the Year last season.

—The San Diego Padres added a boost to their bullpen by signing veteran right-hander Adam Warren to a one-year deal, the team announced.

The Padres will pay the 31-year-old $2.5 million, according to multiple reports, a year after he made a career-best $3.3 million.

Warren appeared in 47 games for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners last season, the second-most appearances in one season in his seven-year career. He had a combined 3.14 ERA over 51 2/3 innings.

—Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez has been diagnosed with damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced.

The Royals said Perez sustained the injury to his throwing arm during a workout on Wednesday. An MRI exam performed Thursday revealed the injury. Perez’s only appearance this spring came as a designated hitter.

The six-time All-Star is slated to travel to Los Angeles to visit specialist Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion. ElAttrache is noted for performing Tommy John surgeries.

—Field Level Media