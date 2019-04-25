MLB notebook: Guerrero Jr. set for Jays debut

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is getting his long-awaited call-up to the majors.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters following Blue Jays’ Wednesday loss to the San Francisco Giants that Guerrero, the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball by most scouting services, will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his major league debut Friday at home against the Oakland A’s.

Guerrero, who plays third base, went 2-for-5 with a home run and a pair of runs scored against Syracuse on Wednesday. In 12 minor league games this season, the 20-year-old is batting .333 (14-for-45) with three home runs, nine RBIs and nine runs.

Guerrero’s father, Vladimir, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year. The elder Guerrero, 44, played 16 seasons in the majors, primarily with the Montreal Expos and Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels. He was a nine-time All-Star and the 2004 American League Most Valuable Player.

The news also comes on a day when the Blue Jays held shortstop Freddy Galvis held out of the game, ending his consecutive-games-played streak at 349. That was the longest active streak in baseball. With Thursday an off day, the club has an extra day to decide whether Galvis, who left the Sunday game in Oakland after trying to field a grounder, will go on the injured list.

—The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with free agent left-hander Gio Gonzalez, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported.

The deal includes $2 million in performance bonuses for the 33-year-old veteran, who was released from his minor league contract with the New York Yankees on Monday.

Last season, Gonzalez joined Milwaukee in an Aug. 31 trade with Washington and went 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA in five regular-season starts. He also allowed two runs on three hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. The two-time All-Star is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 big league campaigns.

—Tampa Bay Rays infielder Joey Wendle suffered a fractured right wrist when he was hit by pitch by Kansas City left-hander Jake Diekman in the sixth inning.

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the contest that there wasn’t yet a timetable for Wendle’s return. Wendle returned to active duty on Sunday after missing 17 games with a hamstring injury.

Wendle is batting .136 in eight games this season. Last year, Wendle batted .300 with seven homers and 61 RBIs in 139 games.

—Infielder Daniel Murphy, out since breaking his left index finger in the second game of the season, was activated from the 20-day injured list by the Colorado Rockies.

He went 1-for-4 with a walk, a strikeout and a run scored in the Rockies’ 9-5 victory over Washington, with whom Murphy played for two-plus seasons. He signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Rockies in December.

Murphy is a .299 career hitter with 122 homers and 641 RBIs over 11 seasons with the New York Mets (2008-15), Nationals (2016-18) and Chicago Cubs (2018).

—The New York Yankees activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day injured list in time for the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was placed on the IL with a calf strain April 12.

The club also demoted right-handed reliever Chad Green and catcher Kyle Higashioka to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and promoted left-hander Stephen Tarpley from the same affiliate.

Sanchez is hitting .268 with six home runs and 11 RBIs this season, although he also has four throwing errors. The Yankees’ injured list still includes names such as outfielders Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks, and right-hander Luis Severino.

—The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Mike Wright from the Baltimore Orioles for minor league infielder Ryne Ogren.

Wright, 29, was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Sunday after going 0-1 with one save and a 9.45 ERA in 10 relief appearances. In five seasons with the Orioles, Wright compiled a 10-12 record with a 5.95 ERA and 192 strikeouts in 242 innings.

Ogren is batting .146 with one home run and three RBIs in 11 games at Class-A West Virginia.

