MLB notebook: Indians' Ramirez (hand surgery) out 5-7 weeks

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery for a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

He is expected to miss five to seven weeks but possibly could return if the Indians reach the American League playoffs that begin Oct. 1.

Ramirez’s surgery was performed Monday by Dr. Thomas Graham in New York. On his Instagram account, Ramirez gave a thumbs-up and wrote, “Thanks to Dr. Graham and his team. The surgery went well. Thanks for all your wishes and Messages. Can’t Wait to be back with the team.”

With Ramirez out of the lineup, the Indians will play rookie Yu Chang, who was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday night, and utility man Mike Freeman at third base.

—Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball for making contact with plate umpire Rob Drake during Los Angeles’ Monday night game against the San Diego Padres.

Turner will appeal the suspension that was announced by Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer. Batting with two outs in the top of the ninth, Turner made compact with Drake when the umpire’s called third strike ended the game, a 4-3 Padres win.

“I asked him, ‘You call that a strike?’” Turner said in a Los Angeles Times article. “He told me it was right down the middle, which was pretty upsetting. If he thinks that’s down the middle .... no matter, he was missing a lot of pitches throughout the night.”

—Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta, who on Saturday went on the 10-day injured list, will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Peralta, who went on the IL for the third time this season with right AC joint inflammation, missed three weeks in July with an injury to his right shoulder.

Peralta, 32, batted .275 with 12 homers, 29 doubles and 57 RBIs in 99 games. He had career-best totals of 30 homers and 87 RBIs in 2018.

—Former All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett’s stay with the San Francisco Giants didn’t last long. Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds at the July 31 trade deadline, Gennett was placed on unconditional release waivers as the Giants made several moves.

Infielder Mauricio Dubon, 25, acquired in a July 31 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for pitcher Drew Pomeranz, was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, along with right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Rogers and outfielder Joey Rickard.

Pitcher Trevor Gott (right elbow strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and infielder Abiatal Avelino was optioned to Sacramento.

—MLB handed Seattle outfielder Keon Broxton a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine after one of the batting gloves he tossed hit umpire Manny Gonzalez in the Mariners’ Monday home game against the New York Yankees.

Broxton will appeal the suspension. He was ejected Monday after he struck out on a 3-2 pitch to end the second inning. He flipped his bat and tossed his helmet while walking away, then one of his two batting gloves struck the plate umpire in the face.

—Kansas City Royals owner David Glass is discussing the sale of the franchise to local businessman John Sherman, multiple media outlets reported.

The Athletic, which first reported the news, indicated it was not known if the sides were close to a deal. ESPN reported a price tag of more than $1 billion is being discussed, and the deal is expected to be finalized.

The team issued a statement in response to the reports, reading: “The Kansas City Royals are not in a position to make any comments on the published speculation regarding any potential sale of the ball club. The Royals will make no further statements at this time.”

—The Atlanta Braves released first baseman Lucas Duda from his minor league contract. He hit .140 in 16 games for Triple-A Gwinnett after batting .171 (18-for-105) with four homers and 15 RBIs in 39 games for the Kansas City Royals earlier this season.

