MLB notebook: Kimbrel's asking price may be falling

The free agent, who pitched for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox last year, originally was seeking a deal in the vicinity of six years for $100 million, The Athletic reported in December.

But on Sunday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Kimbrel could be willing to take less. Rosenthal tweeted that “Kimbrel continues to seek a deal he believes to be fair” and cited the deals signed by relievers Wade Davis (three years, $52 million) and Zack Britton (three years, $39 million) as benchmarks for Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, who turns 31 in May, was 5-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 42 saves last season. Four times in his nine-year career he has led the league in saves and has 333 for his career. The seven-time All-Star has finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award balloting five times. He has a career 31-19 record and 1.91 ERA.

—After missing a weekend series at Chicago against the Cubs, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is expected to be with the team Monday at Texas for the start of a three-game series.

Trout’s availability for Monday’s game versus the Rangers still is not known, but his most recent examination for a right groin strain was positive. According to mlb.com, ultrasound images revealed that Trout’s injury is progressing in a positive direction.

The two-time MVP was injured on the bases in Tuesday’s victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. He did not play in Wednesday’s series finale against Milwaukee and was absent for the series at Wrigley Field (Sunday’s game was postponed because of weather).

—Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning after fouling a pitch off the top of his right foot the inning prior.

Benintendi got on top of a 93 mph fastball and knocked it just under the shin guard on his right leg, howling in pain and hitting the ground immediately. Despite a noticeable limp, Benintendi initially remained in the contest.

He continued his at-bat and managed to leg out a double on a flare down the left field line. He was stranded at second after Mookie Betts flew out to center to end the inning. Blake Swihart took over for Benintendi in left field between innings.

—The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

The Mariners recalled right-hander Erik Swanson from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

LeBlanc, 34, left Friday’s start against Houston with two outs in the fifth inning. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts this season.

—Pittsburgh Pirates starter Chris Archer said he has dropped his appeal of his five-game suspension, but with the way the schedule falls, he shouldn’t miss his turn in the rotation.

Archer was among three people suspended for their participation in a brawl between the Pirates and Cincinnati Reds on April 7. MLB issued suspensions for Archer, Reds manager David Bell and outfielder Yasiel Puig on Tuesday.

Archer began serving his suspension Sunday. The right-hander started Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals, and because the Pirates have two days off next week, he isn’t scheduled to pitch until next Sunday at home against San Francisco.

—Detroit Tigers left-hander Matt Moore will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team revealed.

Moore is slated to undergo the procedure Wednesday and told reporters he hopes to return in four to six weeks. Moore initially injured the knee during a start against the Kansas City Royals on April 6. He departed that contest in the third inning.

He said he has experienced two setbacks since suffering the injury.

—The Milwaukee Brewers added catching depth, acquiring David Freitas from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league right-hander Sal Biasi.

Freitas, who appeared in one game with the Mariners this season, has 43 games of major league experience, batting .214 with one home run and eight RBIs. He was assigned to Triple-A San Antonio.

Freitas, 30, will take the 40-man roster spot left vacant when the Brewers transferred right-hander Corey Knebel (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.

