MLB notebook: Kluber hopes to return in 2019

Cleveland Indians ace right-hander Corey Kluber is hopeful he’ll be able to return from a fractured right forearm at some point during the 2019 season.

FILE PHOTO: May 1, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“In my mind, I’m not looking at it as season-ending,” Kluber said Tuesday, his first time speaking to reporters since his right ulna was fractured by a 102 mph comebacker on May 1.

“I don’t have a plan not to pitch again,” he added. “Obviously, I don’t have a definitive timeline, because it’s all depending on how things heal.”

Kluber, 33, sustained a non-displaced fracture but didn’t require surgery. He was officially placed on the injured list Friday, and the team said he would be reevaluated in three to four weeks.

—The Los Angeles Angels activated designated hitter Shohei Ohtani from the injured list, and he made his season debut Tuesday night in Detroit.

The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year, also a starting pitcher, has been recovering from Tommy John surgery. He batted third in the opener of a three-game series with the Tigers, with Albert Pujols moving to first base.

Ohtani batted .285 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs last season. He also made 10 starts on the mound, compiling a 4-2 record with a 3.31 ERA.

—The Oakland Athletics reinstated first baseman Matt Olson from the injured list after he missed 34 games with a broken hand.

The 25-year-old slugger had surgery after getting struck by a foul tip during Oakland’s second game of the season, a 5-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on March 21 in Tokyo.

Olson batted .247 with 29 home runs and 84 RBIs and played all 162 games in his first full season with the A’s in 2018. He also won a Gold Glove award at first base.

—The San Francisco Giants called up outfielder Mac Williamson a day after he hit three home runs in a game for Triple-A Sacramento.

Williamson, 28, joined the team in Denver for the start of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Including his three homers Monday night against Reno, Williamson is batting .378 with nine homers, 22 RBIs and 23 runs in 23 games for the River Cats. He has a .459 on-base percentage and is slugging .756.

—Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel, who rejected a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer last fall from the Houston Astros, is seeking a multiyear deal.

Keuchel told Yahoo Sports that superagent Scott Boras recommended Keuchel strongly consider multiple offers. But Keuchel compared his position to that of NFL holdout Le’Veon Bell, who passed on $15 million from the Pittsburgh Steelers last season because it didn’t match his self-defined value or include long-term security.

“I lead the ship,” he said. “Scott will give me information in general. He gives me necessary information for me to make a knowledgeable decision on my future. ... And if it were up to him, I would probably be signed at this point.”

—The Washington Nationals reinstated third baseman Anthony Rendon from the 10-day injured list.

Rendon suffered a left elbow contusion when he was hit by a pitch in a game against the Miami Marlins on April 20. He attempted to return to the lineup on April 26, but was 0-for-3 against the San Diego Padres and landed on the IL.

Rendon, 28, is batting .356 with 10 doubles, six homers, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 20 games. He had a 17-game hitting streak from March 30-April 19, the longest in the majors this season.

—Trevor Bauer’s worst outing of the season for the Indians brought out the worst of social media.

Following Monday night’s home game against the Chicago White Sox, a 9-1 loss, in which he was charged with eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits over five innings, Bauer commented on the offensive messages he received on Instagram, which included death threats, slurs and other ill wishes.

He shared screenshots of several of them on his Twitter account. From one Instagram user: “Could you please kill yourself?”

—Field Level Media