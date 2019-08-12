MLB notebook: Maddon expects to stay with Cubs

In the final season of his five-year contract, Chicago manager Joe Maddon said he expects to be with the Cubs “for a couple more years.”

FILE PHOTO: Aug 9, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) stands on the dugout steps between inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Maddon, 65, addressed his future with ESPN prior to Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. He said he wants to manage until he is at least 70.

“I’m operating like we’ll be together for a couple more years, at least,” he said. “I’m not going to sit and proclaim I’m looking to go elsewhere. That’s not true.”

Maddon guided the Cubs to at least 92 wins in each of his first four seasons, highlighted by a 103-58 record and the franchise’s first World Series championship since 1908 in 2016.

—The New York Yankees placed reliever Stephen Tarpley on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow impingement.

The Yankees also optioned infielder Breyvic Valera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

To fill those roster spots, the Yankees summoned right-hander Brady Lail and left-hander Joe Mantiply from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The club also moved slugger Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list.

—The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of veteran infielder Chris Owings from Triple-A Pawtucket.

To make room on the roster, Boston sent 30-year-old right-hander Hector Velazquez (1-4, 5.81 ERA) to Pawtucket and transferred first baseman Steve Pearce (back, knee) to the 60-day injured list.

Owings, 27, signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on June 17 after being released earlier that month by the Kansas City Royals. He hit leadoff in his Boston debut but went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

—The Chicago White Sox activated right-handed reliever Kelvin Herrera from on the 10-day injured list after his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

Herrera had been sidelined with a right oblique strain, dating back to July 18. He made three appearances, including one start, during his rehab stint.

He replaced righthander Jose Ruiz, who was sent back to Charlotte following Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Oakland A’s.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks officially released veteran reliever Greg Holland less than a week after designating him for assignment.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Holland, 33, was 1-2 with a 4.54 ERA in 40 appearances with Arizona this season. He tallied 17 saves, boosting his career total to 206.

Following his release, Holland is eligible to sign with any big league team for the pro-rated portion of the veteran’s minimum salary for the remainder of the season.

—Field Level Media