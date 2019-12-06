MLB notebook: Mariners trade C Narvaez to Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor-league pitcher Adam Hill and a draft pick.

Sep 28, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas (11) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - 13433609

Narvaez, 27, gives the Brewers a catching option after losing Yasmani Grandal to the Chicago White Sox in free agency.

Narvaez had a career season for the Mariners in 2019, hitting .278 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs in 132 games, and is considered an offensive catcher. He threw out 18 percent of baserunners attempting to steal last season.

A left-handed hitter, Narvaez belted 20 of his 22 home runs in 2019 against right-handed pitchers. He could be ticketed for a platoon role with right-handed hitting catcher Manny Pina in Milwaukee.

—The Houston Astros traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets for two prospects.

Marisnick, 28, batted .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals in 120 games for the American League champion Astros in 2019. He owns a career .227 average with 54 home runs, 178 RBIs and 73 stolen bases in 685 games with the Miami Marlins (2013-14) and Astros (2014-19).

Houston acquired 24-year-old left-hander Blake Taylor and 19-year-old outfielder Kenedy Corona in the trade.

—The Cincinnati Reds officially signed All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million contract, the largest free-agent deal in franchise history.

“We welcome Mike and his family to the organization,” Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said in a team statement. “We know he will have an immediate and significant impact on our team and is going to help us in our relentless pursuit of championships.”

Moustakas, 31, earned his third career All-Star selection and helped the Milwaukee Brewers reach the postseason in 2019. He batted .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBIs in 143 games, starting 93 games at third base and 40 games at second base.

—Field Level Media