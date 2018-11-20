MLB notebook: Mariners trade Paxton to Yankees

The Seattle Mariners traded left-hander James Paxton to the New York Yankees, both teams announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 4, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton (65) throws out a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

In return, the Mariners will get three Yankees’ prospects in highly regarded left-hander Justus Sheffield, right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.

Paxton, who has two years of arbitration control left, has compiled a solid resume since his debut in 2013. He has amassed a 41-26 record while sporting a 3.42 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Last season, Paxton threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays during a season in which he went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 28 starts.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement he was pleased with the return the club got for Paxton and noted their future plans for Sheffield: “Justus Sheffield has an unquestionable prospect pedigree. With a combination of high-end velocity to go along with an advanced slider and a developing changeup, we think Justus has a chance to pitch at the upper portion of our rotation soon.”

—The Washington Nationals signed free-agent catcher Kurt Suzuki to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal will pay Suzuki $4 million in 2019 and $6 million in 2010, according to Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Suzuki, who batted .271 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs in 105 games last season with the Atlanta Braves, would likely replace Matt Wieters, who is a free agent coming off an injury-plagued 2018 season.

—The Cleveland Indians acquired right-hander Chih-Wei Hu in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for 18-year-old infielder Gionti Turner, the teams announced.

Hu, 25, appeared in five games in relief for the Rays in 2018, posting a 4.15 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 13 innings. He pitched in six games for Tampa Bay in 2017 and compiled a 2.70 ERA. The Taiwanese native spent most of the season in the starting rotation at Triple-A Durham, where he went 5-7 with a 4.66 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 24 games (19 starts).

Turner was Cleveland’s 27th-round pick in the 2018 draft. He appeared in 46 games in the rookie-level Arizona League, batting .296 with 22 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

—Pitchers Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay and Andy Pettitte head the list of new candidates on the 2019 Hall of Fame ballot released by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Among the other first-time eligible players are infielders Todd Helton, Michael Young and Miguel Tejada.

The newly eligible players join holdovers such as Edgar Martinez (70.4), who fell 20 votes short of receiving the required 75 percent of the vote in last year’s balloting. Martinez is on the ballot for the 10th and final time, as is Fred McGriff. Other returners that received more than half of the vote are pitchers Mike Mussina (63.5) and Roger Clemens (57.3), outfielder Barry Bonds (56.4) and pitcher Curt Schilling (51.2).

—The commissioner’s office announced the suspensions of outfielder Griffin Conine and right-hander Daniel Marten for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Conine, a second-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, was suspended 50 games without pay after testing positive for the stimulant ritalinic acid.

Marten, who signed with the New York Yankees in 2015, was suspended 25 games without pay for an undisclosed violation of the drug policy.

—Field Level Media