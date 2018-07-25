MLB notebook: Mets' Cespedes (heels) back on DL

The New York Mets placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list Tuesday, and the slugger could have season-ending surgery on both heels, according to multiple media reports.

Jul 24, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets injured left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) watches from the dugout during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Cespedes, 32, returned Friday from a two-month DL stint caused by a hip flexor injury, but he told reporters Saturday he is battling calcification in both heels and will need surgery at some point to fix the issue.

With the Mets in the bottom of the National League East, Cespedes could start the eight- to 10-month recovery process sooner and be ready earlier next year. Cespedes played in just one game after returning from the DL, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk in a 7-5 win over the New York Yankees on Friday.

The 32-year-old is batting .262 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 38 games this year and is owed nearly $60 million over the next two seasons.

—The New York Yankees placed catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, the same injury that kept him on the shelf for nearly a month before his return last week.

Monday night, Sanchez was roundly criticized when he was thrown out at first base with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning and the Yankees trailing Tampa Bay 7-6. With a shifted infield, the Rays could not get a force out at second, but shortstop Willy Adames was able to rebound and throw out a slow-footed Sanchez at first. The game-tying run would have scored had Sanchez been called safe.

The Yankees initially placed Sanchez on the disabled list with the groin injury on June 25, activating him last Thursday. On the year, he has a .188 batting average with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs.

—The St. Louis Cardinals optioned right-hander Daniel Poncedeleon to Triple-A Memphis, a day after he fired seven no-hit innings in his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds.

The move cleared a spot on the active roster for left-hander Austin Gomber, who was called up from Memphis to make his first major league start Tuesday night at Cincinnati.

Poncedeleon, 26, allowed only three walks while striking out three Monday. He exited after throwing 116 pitches, 75 for strikes, in a game the Reds eventually won 2-1. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the fifth pitcher since 1961 to carry a no-hitter through at least seven innings in his debut.

—Oakland Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman will undergo Tommy John surgery that will sideline him through most of next season, manager Bob Melvin confirmed to reporters.

Graveman is expected to miss 12 to 14 months after having the operation next Monday in Dallas, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Graveman told the Chronicle an MRI exam earlier this year revealed possible damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, and it wasn’t getting any better through rehab.

Graveman, who started Opening Day for the Athletics, has spent the majority of the season on the roster at Triple-A Nashville. He was 1-5 with a 7.60 ERA in seven starts for Oakland this year.

—The Milwaukee Brewers recalled outfielder/first baseman Eric Thames and right-hander Junior Guerra from the 10-day disabled list prior to their game against the Washington Nationals. In corresponding moves, the Brewers optioned right-hander Brandon Woodruff and infielder Nate Orf to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Both returning players landed on the DL on July 14 — Thames with right hamstring tightness and Guerra with a right forearm issue.

—The Boston Red Sox activated left-hander Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day disabled list before his start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Pomeranz was placed on the DL on June 5, retroactive to June 2, with left biceps tendinitis. He made several rehab starts with Triple-A Pawtucket, most recently allowing one run on one hit and two walks in six innings on July 18.

The 29-year-old has disappointed with a 1-3 record and 6.81 ERA in eight starts this season as he approaches free agency. He entered the year with a career ERA of 3.67.

—The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated right-hander Clay Buchholz from the 10-day disabled list before his start against the Chicago Cubs.

In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Matt Koch to Triple-A Reno following Monday’s game.

Buchholz had been on the DL since June 25 due to a strained left oblique. The 33-year-old, signed by Arizona following his release from the Kansas City Royals’ Triple-A affiliate May 1, had a 2.56 ERA through his first seven starts with the Diamondbacks.

—The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Eddie Butler from the 60-day disabled list, optioning right-hander Luke Farrell to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Butler, 27, appeared in six games this season before hitting the disabled list April 20 with a right groin strain. He had a 4.30 ERA in 14 2/3 innings out of the bullpen after primarily pitching as a starter his first four years in the majors.

—The Los Angeles Dodgers announced right-hander Tom Koehler underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

Koehler, signed to a one-year, $2 million deal in December, never pitched for the Dodgers this season. Los Angeles intended to convert the 32-year-old to a full-time reliever after he found success in the role with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017.

Koehler started 132 of his 146 games with the Miami Marlins from 2012-17, posting a 4.43 ERA.

—Field Level Media