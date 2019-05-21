MLB notebook: Mets' Cespedes fractures ankle at ranch

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered multiple fractures of his right ankle during a “violent fall” on Saturday, according to the Mets.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes addresses the media in a press conference announcing he will undergo surgery prior to the game between the the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The incident occurred at Cespedes’ ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters on Monday that Cespedes stepped in a hole.

“He twisted and put his leg and foot in a difficult position,” said Van Wagenen, adding that Cespedes didn’t fall off a horse. Cespedes is being evaluated at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Cespedes, 33, who is in the third season of a four-year, $110 million contract, hasn’t played this season as he recovers from surgeries on both heels. The club had been hoping he could return later this season as he recently began running and taking batting practice.

—Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is expected to return from administrative leave Tuesday, eight days after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, multiple outlets reported.

Urias was arrested May 13 following an alleged dispute with a female acquaintance in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area shopping mall. Both Urias and his female companion denied that a physical altercation took place, but Urias reportedly spent the night in jail and was released May 14 on $20,000 bond.

A report from TMZ Sports last week credited “multiple law enforcement sources” who indicated the case against the 22-year-old was “weak” based on the evidence, which was said to be security-camera footage of the incident.

—Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price, activated earlier Monday, pitched five innings to beat the host Toronto Blue Jays.

Price (2-2), sidelined by tendinitis in his pitching elbow since May 2, threw 67 pitches, 48 for strikes. He lowered his season ERA to 3.29 by allowing two runs (none earned), with no walks and four strikeouts.

In other moves, the Red Sox reinstated catcher Sandy Leon from paternity leave and optioned catcher Oscar Hernandez and right-hander Josh Smith to Triple-A Pawtucket.

—The Atlanta Braves acquired relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a pair of relievers — injured Arodys Vizcaino and Jesse Biddle. Seattle reportedly will also send about $2 million to Atlanta.

Swarzak, 33, is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA this season, giving up six home runs in 13 2/2 innings in his first season with the Mariners. The right-hander has appeared in 10 major league seasons, with a 25-34 record and 4.33 ERA, spanning 601 1/3 innings.

Biddle, 27, had been designated for assignment on Wednesday after the left-hander went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 11 2/3 innings over 15 appearances for the Braves. The left-hander had a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings as a rookie last season. Vizcaino, 28, is on the 60-day injured list and won’t pitch again this season after undergoing right shoulder surgery on April 17. Vizcaino threw four innings in 2019 and will be a free agent this offseason.

—The St. Louis Cardinals requested unconditional release waivers on right-hander Luke Gregerson in a move that means they will recoup very little on their $11 million investment in the veteran reliever.

The Cardinals signed Gregerson to a two-year deal before the 2018 season, but posted a 7.11 ERA and pitched just 12 2/3 innings last season because of hamstring and shoulder issues. The 35-year-old had a 7.94 mark in six appearances this season.

—The Washington Nationals activated relief pitcher Tony Sipp from the 10-day injured list, claimed reliever Javy Guerra on outright waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designated left-handed pitcher Dan Jennings for assignment.

Sipp, 35, is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 17 games this season, his first with Washington. Guerra, 33, posted a 3.86 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 14 innings across 11 appearances for Toronto in 2019.

Slideshow (6 Images)

—The Detroit Tigers have pulled the plug on Reed Garrett’s run in the organization, returning the right-hander to the Texas Rangers, where he was selected as a Rule 5 draft pick in December.

Garrett made his major league debut with the Tigers earlier this season but has had a rough time with 13 walks in 15 1/3 innings and an 8.22 ERA in 13 appearances. The 26-year-old went 4-2 with a 2.04 ERA in Double-A and Triple-A last season and was left off the Rangers’ 40-man roster this winter.

—Field Level Media