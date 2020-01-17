MLB notebook: Mets, manager Beltran agree to part ways

The New York Mets and Carlos Beltran mutually parted ways on Thursday, three days after the club’s new manager was implicated in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing incident from 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport/File Photo

The Mets released separate statements from the club and Beltran indicating the parting was agreed to Thursday morning. The team statement was from chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and executive vice president Brodie Van Wagenen.

“We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways,” the statement began. “This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone’s best interests for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets. We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career. We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future.”

Beltran was a player during the 2017 incident. Now retired, he was hired by the Mets in November.

—The San Francisco Giants made history when Alyssa Nakken was hired as a coach to become the first woman on a major league coaching staff.

Nakken, 29, was a college softball player at Sacramento State from 2009-12. She joined the Giants in 2014 as an intern in the baseball operations department and is currently responsible for directing many of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives.

San Francisco also added Mark Hallberg to the staff. Hallberg, 34, served as manager of short-season Class A Salem-Keizer last season.

—With the 2020 season fast approaching, the Houston Astros have interviewed Buck Showalter for their vacant managerial position, multiple outlets reported. According to Houston’s Fox26, the team also had a meeting scheduled with another veteran manager: John Gibbons.

The Astros need to replace former manager A.J. Hinch, who was fired this week shortly after he was suspended by Major League Baseball for one season following an investigation into electronic sign stealing during the 2017 campaign. General manager Jeff Luhnow also was suspended and then fired.

Showalter, 63, has managed four teams, starting with the New York Yankees from 1992-1995. He also has been on the bench with the Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000), Texas Rangers (2003-2006) and Baltimore Orioles (2010-2018). Gibbons, 57, managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 2004-08 and 2013-18.

—The Astros announced that they agreed with outfielder George Springer to a one-year deal that avoids arbitration.

Springer, 30, will make $21 million in 2020, his last as an arbitration-eligible player before moving to his first year of free agency in 2021. He has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons.

Springer batted a career-high .292 in 2019 while also setting personal bests with 39 home runs and 96 RBIs. He added four more home runs and eight RBIs in 18 postseason games as the Astros advanced to Game 7 of the World Series before falling to the Washington Nationals.

—The Giants landed some pitching help as they agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent left-hander Drew Smyly.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Giants designated right-hander Trevor Oaks for assignment.

Smyly, 30, made 25 appearances (21 starts) while splitting time with the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies last season. It was his comeback season after missing 2017 and 2018 following Tommy John surgery.

—Field Level Media